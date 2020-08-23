Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County offer virtual learning support in Michigan City

The club hopes to serve more than 200 students across its three sites. The cost of Club membership is just $10 per child for the entire school year.

“As we move forward, we are focused on safety, transparency and creativity,” Shirk said. “We are thankful to our friends at Michigan City Area Schools for their willingness to partner with us as we work to ensure great futures for kids during a time when they need us more than ever.”

“Boys & Girls Club has been a strong partner for our schools, offering quality after-school and summer programming,” said Wendel McCollum, MCAS Associate Superintendent. “We are grateful that they are now able to help us meet this important need for families.”

General pre-registration opened Aug. 17. Families will report to the sites to finalize their registrations beginning Aug. 19.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County’s school year program, visit www.bgclpc.org/school-year-program/.