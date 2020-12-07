Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte seek donations to annual campaign

This holiday season, Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County invites community members to “Give the Gift of a Great Future” by making a donation to its 2020 Annual Campaign. To date, staff and volunteers have raised approximately $105,000 towards the campaign goal of $140,000.
In a typical year, BGCLCP provides afterschool and summer programming for approximately 500 children ages 4 to 18. However, the organization has made dramatic changes to its operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include implementing in-depth safety protocols, expanding Club hours during school closures and eliminating membership fees to ensure cost is never a barrier to participation.
"The Boys and Girls Club has been a key partner for Michigan City Area Schools for many years," says Dr. Wendel McCollum, MCAS Assistant Superintendent and BGCLPC Board Member. "Their after-school programs ensure that students have safe, well-supervised opportunities for enrichment, homework help, and socialization. And this school year, as we moved to online learning due to the pandemic, they stepped up to provide school-day programming that has served many of our working families with young children. Now, more than ever, Boys and Girls Club services are critical for our students and their families.”
At BGCLPC’s special extended day Clubs, members receive academic support in addition to enjoying traditional Boys & Girls Club programming that promotes character, healthy lifestyles and fun. In recent weeks, Club members have painted pumpkins, played fall bingo, dressed up for themed “Spirit Days” and participated in a variety of physical fitness activities. BGCLPC’s Pine and Westcott Clubs are scheduled to operate daily from 8:15 AM through 6:00 PM until at least January 15.
“Remaining open nearly 10 hours a day means expanded staffing and substantially increased costs for our organization,” says Michelle Shirk, BGCLPC Chief Executive Officer. “Fortunately, the outpouring of support we have received over the past six months has made these creative program adaptations possible. We ask that community members consider making a year-end gift towards our annual campaign so we can continue to expand and evolve as needed to build great futures for area kids – whatever it takes!”
Contributions to BGCLPC’s Annual Campaign can be made online at www.bgclpc.org/give/ or by mail to the Charles R. Westcott Club at 321 Detroit Street in Michigan City. Questions? Please contact Michelle Shirk at mshirk@bgclubmc.org.
