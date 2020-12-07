Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte seek donations to annual campaign

This holiday season, Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County invites community members to “Give the Gift of a Great Future” by making a donation to its 2020 Annual Campaign. To date, staff and volunteers have raised approximately $105,000 towards the campaign goal of $140,000.

In a typical year, BGCLCP provides afterschool and summer programming for approximately 500 children ages 4 to 18. However, the organization has made dramatic changes to its operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include implementing in-depth safety protocols, expanding Club hours during school closures and eliminating membership fees to ensure cost is never a barrier to participation.

"The Boys and Girls Club has been a key partner for Michigan City Area Schools for many years," says Dr. Wendel McCollum, MCAS Assistant Superintendent and BGCLPC Board Member. "Their after-school programs ensure that students have safe, well-supervised opportunities for enrichment, homework help, and socialization. And this school year, as we moved to online learning due to the pandemic, they stepped up to provide school-day programming that has served many of our working families with young children. Now, more than ever, Boys and Girls Club services are critical for our students and their families.”