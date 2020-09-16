 Skip to main content
Branch pierces worker cleaning brush; victim taken to trauma center for treatment
Branch pierces worker cleaning brush; victim taken to trauma center for treatment

Branch pierces worker clearing brush; victim taken to trauma center for treatment

 Stan Maddux, The Times

LAPORTE — A worker clearing brush from a utility easement near LaPorte was pierced by a branch Wednesday.

The man was taken to a hospital by a Medic One helicopter about a quarter mile from a field where the late morning accident happened in the 3900 block of North 100 West.

LaPorte County Police Chief Deputy Ron Heeg said the branch, about 1 foot long and 1 inch in diameter, went into the man's leg and mid-section.

Heeg said the victim seemed alert and was talking when emergency responders arrived.

Heeg said the preliminary investigation shows the man was operating a brush cutting machine when he was somehow pierced by the branch.

“It’s just a very freak and unfortunate accident,” Heeg said.

The man was brought out of the field on an off-road vehicle and taken him to a helicopter which had been called to the scene.

Andrew McGuire, director of La Porte County Emergency Medical Service, said the man was too far away from the road in a somewhat wooded area to be reached by ambulance.

He said the victim was taken to a trauma center for treatment. 

