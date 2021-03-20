Calumet Heritage group hopes rebrand pays off

Calumet Heritage Area promoters are hoping Congress will change the organization’s name.
“It would be really helpful if it were nationally designated,” said Mark Bouman, Chicago region program director for the Field Museum.
Congressional approval would bring $150,000 a year from the National Park Service to fund two staff people who would focus and drive project work, Bouman said. The heritage area, already deemed feasible by the park service, spans the area between Indiana Dunes National Park and Pullman National Monument.
The federal designation would make it easier to pursue grants to support the heritage area’s mission.
A draft management plan for the Calumet Heritage has been proposed. Public comments are due by Monday. The plan is at www.calumetheritagearea.org/plan-public-comment.html. The plan outlines three core regional themes as well as goals, priority actions and steps.
The seven topic areas are environment and stewardship, cultural heritage and historic preservation, recreation, arts, education, regional economic development and heritage tourism, and wayfinding and branding.
“A heritage area tells the story of the Region,” said Gary Johnson, Indiana vice president for the Calumet Heritage Partnership.
Dunes spawned study
A familiar aspect is the interaction between heavy industry and a sensitive and globally important ecology. The very science of ecology was developed at the Indiana Dunes.
Johnson wants people to remember that Indiana Dunes National Park was created as part of a grand compromise engineered by Sen. Paul Douglas of Illinois. Indiana’s International Port-Burns Harbor — actually in Portage, despite the name — was created as the trade-off to commercial interests. President John F. Kennedy was active in bringing this about, Johnson said, leaving his imprint on the Calumet area.
Another theme is the people.
“There’s a terrific immigrant story of people who came to build and work in heavy industry,” Johnson said. That includes the Great Migration of blacks moving north from 1916 to 1970 to work in the mills as well as Eastern Europeans recruited for mill jobs.
Bouman appreciates the conversation including Native Americans as well. As last year’s protests following the death of George Floyd showed, the Region is concerned about “where we are with diversity, equity and inclusion issues,” he said.
The Calumet Heritage Area is already functional. Some wayfinding signs with the group’s logo have begun to be installed at trailheads. A traveling exhibit that began at Pullman National Monument and got stalled at Gary Public Library last year because of the pandemic will move this summer to the Porter County Museum and end up at the Field Museum. Artifacts in the exhibit tell the story of the Region’s history.
Funding for heritage areas is as diverse as the people in them. Rivers of Steel National Heritage Area in the Pittsburgh area relies heavily on old money foundations. Lincoln National Heritage Area in the Springfield vicinity relies on local chambers and commerce and tourism bureaus.
“We’ve had some pretty good support from foundations in Chicago so far,” Johnson said.
The heritage area will enhance efforts to tell about the past. “It’s not about competition with existing efforts, Bouman said. “It’s local entities collaborating regionally to tell a national story.”
Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost