Calumet Heritage group hopes rebrand pays off

A familiar aspect is the interaction between heavy industry and a sensitive and globally important ecology. The very science of ecology was developed at the Indiana Dunes.

Johnson wants people to remember that Indiana Dunes National Park was created as part of a grand compromise engineered by Sen. Paul Douglas of Illinois. Indiana’s International Port-Burns Harbor — actually in Portage, despite the name — was created as the trade-off to commercial interests. President John F. Kennedy was active in bringing this about, Johnson said, leaving his imprint on the Calumet area.

Another theme is the people.

“There’s a terrific immigrant story of people who came to build and work in heavy industry,” Johnson said. That includes the Great Migration of blacks moving north from 1916 to 1970 to work in the mills as well as Eastern Europeans recruited for mill jobs.

Bouman appreciates the conversation including Native Americans as well. As last year’s protests following the death of George Floyd showed, the Region is concerned about “where we are with diversity, equity and inclusion issues,” he said.