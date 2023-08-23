MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Police and Fire departments and Michigan City Area Schools will once again hold their car wash fundraiser on Friday.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the car wash is back. Representatives from the three entities will be stationed at the MCAS Plant Planning parking lot across from Ames Field from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A “waterless wash” option is available for those who prefer to donate but do not want to have a vehicle washed. In addition, all donations made online on Friday at https://www.unitedwaylpc.org/ will be credited to the car wash effort.

A minimum donation of $5 is suggested. However, an “elite” waterless wash service is offered to businesses or individuals who donate $100 and above.

Donors at this level will be presented with a special certificate and a thank you gift from United Way of LaPorte County.

They will also be invited to have a photo opp with Police Chief Steve Forker, Fire Chief Doug Legault, MCAS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, or United Way Executive Director Kris Pate.

WEFM radio will be broadcasting live from the event, and Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry will be serving free hotdogs to patrons between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This is the 11th year for the car wash fundraiser, which began in 2011 as a rivalry challenge, with each entity washing cars on the same day at separate locations.

In 2015, the groups decided to combine forces, working together to wash cars at Ames Field. Each year, volunteers from the police, fire, and school system have provided the manpower to wash cars and a tall fire truck doused vehicles with a final “rinse,” delighting donors.

Since 2011, more than $50,000 has been raised for the United Way through the car wash.

“Over the past decade, the car wash has become a community tradition,” said Eason-Watkins. “This year, the funds raised for United Way are more important than ever in supporting LaPorte County families in need.”

Forker said he’s hopeful individuals and businesses across the community will step up to support the cause.

“Our officers have enjoyed being a part of this each year, and we are proud to continue the tradition.”