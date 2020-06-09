Chesterton Art Center holds virtual summer camps

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center is hosting a series of virtual live kids summer art camps.
These events will be held on Zoom in real time. Each child will need to pick up a bag of goodies for the week's activities so they can follow along. Following is a list of the camps:
June 15-18, Our Lakeshore
June 22-25, Local Animals
July 13-16, Fairytale Magic and Imaginative Wizardry
July 20-23, TBD
Each camp will be divided into two age groups. Ages 4-7 will meet from 9-11:30 a.m. Ages 8 and up will meet from 12-2:30 p.m. There is a maximum of 12 children per class.
In the first week, June 15-18 Our Lakeshore, students will work with the theme of Lake Michigan. Children will create colorful, interesting paintings, following step-by-step virtual instructions.
The deadline for registration is noon June 12. The cost per child is $65 per child, with members of the Chesterton Art Center receiving a $20 discount. This fee includes the bag of art supplies necessary for the week.
All supplies will be distributed from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Chesterton Art Center on the Friday prior to class. The instructor will be on hand to answer any questions and hand out goodie bags.
Registrants will receive information prior to class on the procedure for digitally signing in.
The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. Because the Art Center is not physically open for safety reasons, email is the best format for questions. Please send to gallery@chestertonart.com.
