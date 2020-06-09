Chesterton Art Center holds virtual summer camps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center is hosting a series of virtual live kids summer art camps.

These events will be held on Zoom in real time. Each child will need to pick up a bag of goodies for the week's activities so they can follow along. Following is a list of the camps:

June 15-18, Our Lakeshore

June 22-25, Local Animals

July 13-16, Fairytale Magic and Imaginative Wizardry

July 20-23, TBD

Each camp will be divided into two age groups. Ages 4-7 will meet from 9-11:30 a.m. Ages 8 and up will meet from 12-2:30 p.m. There is a maximum of 12 children per class.

In the first week, June 15-18 Our Lakeshore, students will work with the theme of Lake Michigan. Children will create colorful, interesting paintings, following step-by-step virtual instructions.

The deadline for registration is noon June 12. The cost per child is $65 per child, with members of the Chesterton Art Center receiving a $20 discount. This fee includes the bag of art supplies necessary for the week.