Chicago man arrested for driving over 100 mph in LaPorte County, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A Chicago man was arrested Sunday for driving more than 100 mph in LaPorte County.

Johnathan D. Lesure, 25, was arrested for driving 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road.

The LaPorte County sheriff's office said Deputy Austin Wells was parked around midnight in the median of the toll road near the LaPorte exit when he observed a westbound vehicle "pass by him at an incredibly high rate of speed." Wells pursued the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near the Michigan City exit.

Lesure was taken to LaPorte County Jail. He was arrested for a number of offenses, including operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

On Jan. 7, a LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy arrested Joseph Smolen of Westville for driving 110 mph in a posted 45-mph zone. Smolen, 24, was traveling west on U.S. 6 near U.S. 421; the deputy issued a summons for reckless driving.

