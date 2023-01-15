Chicago man arrested for driving over 100 mph in LaPorte County, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A Chicago man was arrested Sunday for driving more than 100 mph in LaPorte County.
Johnathan D. Lesure, 25, was arrested for driving 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road.
The LaPorte County sheriff's office said Deputy Austin Wells was parked around midnight in the median of the toll road near the LaPorte exit when he observed a westbound vehicle "pass by him at an incredibly high rate of speed." Wells pursued the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near the Michigan City exit.
Lesure was taken to LaPorte County Jail. He was arrested for a number of offenses, including operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
On Jan. 7,
a LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy arrested Joseph Smolen of Westville for driving 110 mph in a posted 45-mph zone. Smolen, 24, was traveling west on U.S. 6 near U.S. 421; the deputy issued a summons for reckless driving.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Travis Robinson
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Angela Halcomb
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felonies Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Willard Lawson
Arrest Date: Dec. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department; Other Offense Description: Residential Entry; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Quashawn Jenkins
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeremy Koth
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 46
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Taige Canciglia
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marlon Gladney
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Patrick Guess
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: South Bend, IN
Matthew Avery
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sarah Williams
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Earl Agnew
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Autumn Rogers
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Seth Lindwall
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Arson Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jordan Morrissey
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 19
Residence: Wyoming, MI
Shelley Haddix
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 54
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Joseph Podjorski III
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brett Pumroy
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Aaron Harrington
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Natalie Stowe
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jimmy Nicely Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte, IN
