Chicago man was last to see homicide victim alive, police say

LAPORTE — A Chicago man arrested recently on a felony insurance fraud charge was the last person to see a homicide victim — fond this month in a roadside pond in LaPorte County — alive, according to court records.

Charging information filed in LaPorte Circuit Court alleges Darren Johnson was the last person to see Joseph Clopton, 47, alive. Clopton's body was found Jan. 3 in rural Lincoln Township in shallow water with a bright green strap tied to his waist and to a cinder block, in what appeared to be an attempt to keep the body submerged, according to court records.

Clopton had been shot multiple times, court records said. He was last seen in Chicago on Dec. 18.

A witness told police Clopton was a high-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples in Chicago and that he had numerous properties throughout Chicago. Johnson was seen with Clopton at a “trap house, where crack cocaine and marijuana were sold illegally," records said.

Clopton was the target of a FBI probe, records said.

Johnson, who has ties to LaPorte County, has frequented houses in the county where police know drugs have been sold, court records said.