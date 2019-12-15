LaPORTE —People who’ve been here before at Christmas keep returning and first-timers vow to come back.
Attendance for the 22nd annual Christmas held on a recent weekend at Pioneer Land at the LaPorte County fairgrounds set a record.
An estimated 8,000 people showed up, roughly 1,000 more than the previous record from 2017, said Dick Reel, one of the founders of Pioneer Land started in 1995 with a log cabin and two other buildings.
There are now 13 buildings in the early 1800s type village.
As always, lights were strung on the buildings for the occasion while Christmas music played on dulcimers softly filled the air.
Draft horses were as busy as ever pulling wagon loads of people.
Brent and Elizabeth Vanhook of Rolling Prairie bring their children, Grace, 8, and Matthew, 6, every year.
"The kids love it. We have such fun and they’re so excited to come back,’’ Elizabeth said.
Christmas here is an even longer tradition for Phil Favia of La Porte who now brings his grandchildren.
"We have a lot of fun,’’ he said.
About 40 volunteers dressed from the period did everything from serve free hot cider and cookies in the log cabin to giving history lessons about pioneer life in the one-room school house.
There was nothing fancy about the cookies, all made from scratch with ingredients common among the pioneers.
"So we don’t have any chocolate chip or peanut butter or coconut in our cookies. Just oatmeal, molasses, raisins. Things they might have had in the 1800s,’’ said Becky Jensen, a volunteer.
Close to 100 gallons of hot chocolate in the Farm Bureau, Inc. cabin were served.
Ashley Chapman and her 3-year old daughter, Lola, along with Jennifer Flynn and her children Kaylee, 6, and Matthew, 5, all of LaPorte, were among the first time visitors.
"This is awesome,’’ Chapman said.
"It's been a lot of fun,’’ Flynn said.
So many people come out now that Santa this year was moved to the traditional barn to the much larger artisan barn so the line to see him wouldn’t stretch outside the front door.
At the beginning, Reel said he did not expect Pioneer Land and the response to it to be nowhere close to this magnitude.
“I’m glad people appreciate it. It’s just a great thing for everybody,’’ Reel said.
Pioneer Land will celebrate its 25th year at the LaPorte County Fair this year.