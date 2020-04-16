Church, grocery store partner to help hospital employees amid coronavirus crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAPORTE — A local church is partnering with a grocery store to thank a select number of employees at LaPorte Hospital.

Receptionists, housekeepers and food servers will receive $50 gift cards for Al's Supermarket beginning next week.

Spokesman Carrie Garwood said Bethany Lutheran Church is coupling $2,500 of its money to a $5,000 grant from the United Way of LaPorte County for the cause.

She said the gift cards can be used to order groceries ready for curbside pickup within 24 hours.

“It’s kind of a way to give back to the people who may be forgotten right now in that health care line of work,” Garwood said.

Gift cards will be given weekly to a different group of hospital workers.

She said the effort could be extended to employees at the Franciscan Health campus in Michigan City if more donations come in.

The United Way of LaPorte County has raised more than $100,000 in recent weeks specifically for COVID-19 relief.

The contributors include an anonymous $25,000 donation and others like GAF Materials, American Licorice Co. and Meijer.