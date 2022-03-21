Church, Polish couple partner to help Ukranian refugees(

LAPORTE — A LaPorte County police officer and his wife, who both grew up in Poland, are involved in a church fundraising effort to help Ukrainian refugees who have taken shelter in that country.

Bethany Lutheran Church in LaPorte is raising money and matching every dollar contributed to the cause.

Slawek Czupryna, a 19-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, said his wife, Agniescka, is making the connections in their homeland to get the money into the proper hands.

The funds will go to a refugee shelter being created in a vacant building that used to be the elementary school she attended in Podlipie.

Podlipie, which has about 1,100 residents, is about three hours from the border with Ukraine.

“They want to open up the school so those kids can attend school and some of those families can live nearby or even live in the school for the time being,” he said.

Slawek grew up in a village about a 10-minute drive from the school. He didn't attend classes there but went there for activities like sporting events.

Pastor Dennis Meyer said the goal is to raise $5,000 from both donations and church matching funds.

The idea sprung from discussions between Meyer and Slawek about Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. The men know each other well from their work in the community.

“Not only are we praying, but we’re acting,” Meyer said.

It’s estimated that Poland has taken in more than two million fleeing Ukrainian residents.

“And the number is growing,” Meyer said.

Slawek, 39, said he and his wife knew each other while growing up from attending the same church but later went separate ways.

He and his siblings came to America with their mother in 1996.

He said his father, looking for more opportunity, had already been here for a number of years and was working at the Kingsbury Industrial Park.

Agniescka came with her family to attend college and settled in Chicago.

They met at a family gathering in Chicago.

“One thing led to another, and here we are,” he said.

Slawek said his wife is staying on top of the situation during regular phone conversations with her sister, who’s planning to help at the refugee center.

He also has family members still living in Poland.

“I feel for these people. I wish I could help more but, unfortunately, I’m here, and they’re over there,” he said.

Meyer said donations are being accepted at the church at 102 G St. and on the church's website.

