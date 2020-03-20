Church rings bell for coronavirus responders

LAPORTE — Church bells in LaPorte will ring Friday to give thanks to all emergency responders for putting their safety on the line for others during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Bethany Lutheran Church initiated the effort to support doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and paramedics after learning it's being done in France, also dealing with a deadly disease.

Pastor Dennis Meyer contacted several local churches about joining in.

He also invited drivers to honk their horns or say a prayer "for all of these people trying to keep us safe and help us during what is the most unusual crisis in my life.”

The bells will start ringing at 10:08 a.m. when Meyer makes his way up the stairs in the church bell tower.

Meyer said the time was chosen for 10-08, the emergency radio signal code that means "in service.’’

He said he will ring the bell every Friday at 10:08 a.m. while the nationwide health emergency persists.

That will give people who didn’t know about the effort a chance to join or take part again in the running show of appreciation.