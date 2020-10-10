15-year-old NWI girl missing believed to be in danger, police say

LAPORTE — A Silver alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Emmaleigh Atwater, of LaPorte, is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 153 pounds, according to a release from Indiana State Police. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black fuzzy coat and black jeans.

Atwater is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 219-362-6206 or 911.

