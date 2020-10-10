 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15-year-old NWI girl missing believed to be in danger, police say
alert urgent

15-year-old NWI girl missing believed to be in danger, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Emmaleigh Atwater,

Emmaleigh Atwater, of LaPorte, is described as white, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing 153 pounds, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

 Provided

LAPORTE — A Silver alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Emmaleigh Atwater, of LaPorte, is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 153 pounds, according to a release from Indiana State Police. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black fuzzy coat and black jeans.

Atwater is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 219-362-6206 or 911.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Laporte County Jail

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts