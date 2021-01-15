Bar shooting suspect taken into custody

LAPORTE — A suspect in the shooting of a man at a downtown bar was arrested by police in Michigan City.

Keith A. Davis, Jr., 24, of Michigan City was arraigned Friday in LaPorte Circuit Court on level 1 felony attempted murder and level 3 felony aggravated battery.

He was being held in the LaPorte County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Davis was grabbed by the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, consisting of members of the Michigan City and LaPorte County police and U.S. Marshals Service.

LaPorte Police Detective Sgt. Jim Ferguson credited “tireless work” for the capture happening in a “timely and safe manner.”

According to police, Davis and another man were arguing early Saturday outside Lucky Bar at 1004 Lincolnway.

The other man appeared to be getting ready to leave when Davis, just 6 feet away, shot him in the face, police said.

Police said the victim was at an Indianapolis hospital with a bullet lodged in his neck.

Davis was identified as the shooter by several witnesses, including one describing him as a source of disruption in other bars in the city, police said.