Cause of storage blaze under investigation

LAPORTE — The cause of a fire destroying more than 40 storage units, along with the contents inside, is under investigation in LaPorte.

Fire Chief Andy Snyder said it might be difficult to identify the cause because of the extent of the damage.

“There was so much devastation and intensity from the fire. We’ll do our best to make a determination,” he said.

The fire Thursday night was contained to one of nine buildings at Infinite Self Storage on 18th Street, between Indiana 39 and Andrew Avenue on the city’s southwest side.

Snyder said two firefighters were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and heat-related exhaustion.

Firefighters were on the scene for about eight hours after responding just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Snyder said the fire was very challenging to put out because each unit was like an oven holding in heat until its doors were opened or holes cut in the roof above to get water on the flames.

“It was just a complete inferno in each of the rooms,” he said.

Off-duty firefighters were called to relieve firefighters becoming exhausted quicker than usual because of the intensity of the heat and greater effort required to get water inside each of the units.

“The firefighters were quite tasked,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the heat also set off some ammunition stored inside the roughly 200-foot-long and 60-foot-wide building.

He said most of the contents appeared to be things like clothing, furniture and other typical personal belongings.

Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility who showed up Friday to assess the damage.

Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged after their house caught fire in November 2020.

She said her family is living in a rental home until a settlement is reached on their fire-damaged residence at Rustic Hills subdivision between LaPorte and Michigan City.

“I’m in shock,” Grenough said.

Snyder said the investigation will include looking at surveillance video to see if someone, perhaps, intentionally started the fire.

He said that there were problems with people living in some of the units in the past but that the property owner indicated none of the units were being lived in prior to the fire.