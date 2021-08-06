Condemned apartments being redeveloped

LAPORTE — A former cockroach-infested downtown apartment building, vacated on Christmas Eve, is receiving a new lease on life.
The City Council earlier this week entered into an agreement with a developer to invest $1.8 million into the former Monroe Street Apartments.
The agreement with Maple Commons LLC includes a $185,000 contribution from the $11 million the city received from the federal government under the American Rescue Act.
“We appreciate their interest in our community,” Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said of Maple Commons.
Cook said the multi-level brick building at Monroe Street and Maple Avenue will be reduced from 46 units to 38 units.
There will be a mix of studio apartments, one- and two-bedroom units and penthouses. Cook said monthly rent will range from $525 to $1,050.
“Very affordable,” he said.
Mayor Tom Dermody said work has already begun on the structure once plagued by poor maintenance, drug activity and other behavior which generated a high volume of calls to the police.
Cook said money from the city will go specifically to improvements in the heating system and removing mold and lead-based paint from throughout the building.
He expects the apartments to be ready for occupancy early next year.
Last year, the previous owner was given a six-month notice to come into compliance with city code violations or to vacate the property.
A host of violations were still not addressed, though, when the noticed expired on Christmas Eve, officials said.
People still living there, hoping they could stay through Christmas, were ordered to leave.
Dermody, who described the living conditions as inhumane, said the city helped tenants find alternative housing.
“We meant what we said and we backed it up,” he said.
Dermody said he expects the apartments to reflect the new standard of housing established when he took over as mayor in 2020 and make a positive impact on the downtown.
Cook said the developer acquired the property from a bank acting on a default on the mortgage.
Dermody said there were 80 calls to the police for service at the apartment building during a 60-day period last year.
Some of them involved drug overdoses.
“The behaviors of the past aren’t going to happen anymore," he said. "We’re excited."
