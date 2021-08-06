Condemned apartments being redeveloped

He expects the apartments to be ready for occupancy early next year.

Last year, the previous owner was given a six-month notice to come into compliance with city code violations or to vacate the property.

A host of violations were still not addressed, though, when the noticed expired on Christmas Eve, officials said.

People still living there, hoping they could stay through Christmas, were ordered to leave.

Dermody, who described the living conditions as inhumane, said the city helped tenants find alternative housing.

“We meant what we said and we backed it up,” he said.

Dermody said he expects the apartments to reflect the new standard of housing established when he took over as mayor in 2020 and make a positive impact on the downtown.

Cook said the developer acquired the property from a bank acting on a default on the mortgage.

Dermody said there were 80 calls to the police for service at the apartment building during a 60-day period last year.

Some of them involved drug overdoses.