Crowds welcome Santa back to LaPorte during annual parade

LAPORTE — A return-to-normal Santa Parade in downtown LaPorte on Saturday seemed more popular than ever with kids darting out for candy and sitting on the lap of Santa Claus.

Despite the cold, the good-sized, bundled-up crowd along Lincolnway appeared delighted not to be confined to vehicles while driving by stationary units as was the case for last year's event.

Melissa Brock, holding her daughter, Layla, smiled when her nieces Kinsley, 5, and Kendall, 6, were first to hug Santa Claus after the parade when he came down from the top of a fire truck.

“We were excited. We didn’t think they were allowed to so that was really nice,” Brock said.

Santa marched over to his chalet at Plaza 618 and had a seat next to Mrs. Claus.

He visited with each of the children waiting in a line of close to 100 people.

Last year, Santa and the children were separated from each other by plexiglass as a precaution against the virus.

Brittney Satoski, who grew up in the area, traveled from her home near Indianapolis with her children Payson, Johnny and Sophia.