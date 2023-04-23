LAPORTE — A now-or-never deadline has been set for May 31 for property owners in the 39 North Conservancy District to decide whether they want to be annexed into LaPorte.

Mayor Tom Dermody said the deadline was established because he wants to focus on other projects after three years of discussing with district property owners what the city brings to the table.

He said the city has over $10 million to immediately begin an upgrade to the conservancy district’s water system to provide adequate fire protection and allow for future growth.

The district is debt-free but doesn’t have the money to pay for improvements.

If a majority of property owners fail to sign a petition in support of annexation by the end of next month, Dermody said “we will walk away. We will not come back to the table. We’ll focus on other projects we want to do and let 39 North figure out how they’re going to pay for these necessary improvements.”

Dermody praised the district’s success at drawing considerable development over the past 20 years since putting in water and sewer lines.

The utilities serve an area beside Ind. 39 from just north of the city limits to the Indiana Toll Road.

However, Dermody said the district has not solved the problem of demand exceeding the water system’s ability to provide adequate fire protection and serve additional customers.

"Unfortunately, this problem has been ignored for far too long, making urgent action necessary," he said.

Dermody pointed to a recent Nies Engineering study revealing the flow of water for fighting a fire in the district is limited to one hydrant and the system cannot provide the supply rate needed for a large industrial fire.

“The results from this study have proven what we at the city already knew to be true. The district’s industrial fire protection needs have far exceeded the system’s capabilities,” said LaPorte Water Department Superintendent Tim Werner.

39 North Conservancy District Attorney Shaw Friedman said the deadline might be another scare tactic aimed at reversing what he suggested is declining support within the district for annexation.

He said one of the scare tactics is repeatedly making property owners in the district feel unsafe about their fire protection. Friedman said more residents might be starting to learn the water system is not used for fire protection.

That service has always been provided by the Center Township Volunteer Fire Department, which brings water in from other sources on tanker trucks.

But Fire Chief Andy Snyder said a volunteer fire department can’t respond as quickly as a full-time municipal fire department.

Bringing in tankers with water and sending them out to get more when they start running low is also not as reliable as having a constant municipal supply from a hydrant, he said.

Friedman said the latest claims about unsafe fire protection go against Dermody recently calling for a “ceasefire” of the rhetoric involving the proposed annexation and an appeal by 39 North Conservancy District president, Mark Childress.

“Alarmist statements do nothing to aid calm, deliberate debate on an issue of public importance,” Friedman said.

In a letter, Childress urged residents not to sign any petitions for annexation until “we can determine specifics of what the annexation means for you, your family or your business.”

Childress also said there is no urgency to act immediately.

“We have the capability now to serve all current customers. The challenge is future expansion of the district,” he said.

Water to the district is supplied by the city under an agreement set to expire in June of 2025.

Dermody said the customers will have to find another water provider without annexation.

“We’ll continue to honor the contract but at the end of the contract we’ll be done,” he said.

Under state law, though, Friedman said municipal providers cannot immediately turn off the spigot if contracts are allowed to expire.

Friedman said there’s a two year “cooling off” period where both sides are ordered into arbitration to try and hash out their differences.

“Compare this hyberbole and inflammatory statements with the careful, reasoned call by our board president asking residents to simply wait patiently before making decisions on annexation. I think it’s quite clear who is abiding by the ceasefire and who is not,” he said.

