Deputies corral 350-pound runaway hog

LAPORTE — Sheriff’s deputies worked before daybreak to wrangle a hog that was running loose on Region county roads early Tuesday.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s midnight shift deputies were called about the runaway hog at 4:29 a.m. in the area of County Road 500 West and County Road 150 North, said LaPorte County Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Allen.

Police arrived on scene in 10 minutes, spotting the trotting, hefty creature. From there, the hog resisted officers and LaPorte County Small Animal Shelter staff as they attempted to get the animal in custody. A deputy at the scene estimated the hog was around 350 pounds.

“I’m told that it took some time to capture and corral the hog,” Allen said. “I was advised the hog was less than cooperative as they attempted to load the animal into a trailer.”