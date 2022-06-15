Fire-rescue boat paying dividends

LAPORTE — A new fire department lake rescue boat with ability to fight house fires near the shoreline is already reaping dividends in LaPorte.

The over 22-foot boat, docked in Pine Lake during the summer, is also used to reach people seriously injured from mishaps on the water.

“It’s been paying off,” LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said.

After it first arrived in August, firefighters used the fast-moving watercraft to reach an individual partially paralyzed from a water-skiing accident on Pine Lake and a person floating on her life jacket with a broken leg after falling into the lake between a dock and boat.

The boat, equipped with lights and a siren, has not responded to any major rescue calls since put back in the water in May for this season. But it was used recently to put out a fire in a wooded area beside Stone Lake.

Snyder said it appears a trash can was intentionally set ablaze. The fire spread a short distance into the woods and the boat raced across Pine Lake and through a channel to Stone Lake to put out the fire from the shoreline with two water guns on the deck, spraying up to 750 gallons of water a minute.

Snyder said the fire was about 75 feet away, well within reach of the guns which can send water at distances of about 150 feet.

He said a truck would not have been able to get close enough for hoses to reach the fire deep in a wooded area near Cummings Lodge.

“Luckily, the deck guns were able to reach it from the lake and they extinguished the fire,” he said.

The tips of the water guns can be removed and equipped with hoses if water has to be carried on foot to fires farther away.

A pump on the boat draws water from the lake.

He said the boat could also be used to assist with house fires if narrow roads make it too difficult for trucks to quickly reach lakefront dwellings or extra time is needed to tap into fire hydrants, which are not always conveniently located around the lakes.

“This just supplements what we would be able to do from the road,” he said.

Snyder said the $104,000 boat has a 200-horsepower engine and doors that open close to the surface of the water to slide patients inside.

The boat replaces an old, much smaller watercraft that's still in service for rescues on smaller bodies of water in the city, like Clear Lake and Fish Trap Lake. That boat has just a 15-horsepower engine and no doors, which requires patients to be lifted over the edge and pulled in.

The old boat also doesn’t have a built-in water suppression system.

He said the old boat kept at the fire station also has to be transported to the lakes while the new boat is able to remain docked, speeding response times on the most used bodies of water.

Capt. Scott Wilson said the new boat is also equipped with sonar to locate bodies or even air bubbles from someone beneath the water before they drown.

“Hopefully, we never have a body recovery," Wilson said. "We have had them in the past. This will make it a lot quicker and easier for us to find them and if we can get to somebody in the right amount of time hopefully be able to rescue them."

Snyder said the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte paid half the cost of the boat.

“Hopefully, we will not have a lot of use for it this year, but it’s there is we need it,” Snyder said.

