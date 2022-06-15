Fire-rescue boat paying dividends

LAPORTE — A new fire department lake rescue boat with ability to fight house fires near the shoreline is already reaping dividends in LaPorte.
The over 22-foot boat, docked in Pine Lake during the summer, is also used to reach people seriously injured from mishaps on the water.
“It’s been paying off,” LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said.
After it first arrived in August, firefighters used the fast-moving watercraft to reach an individual partially paralyzed from a water-skiing accident on Pine Lake and a person floating on her life jacket with a broken leg after falling into the lake between a dock and boat.
The boat, equipped with lights and a siren, has not responded to any major rescue calls since put back in the water in May for this season. But it was used recently to put out a fire in a wooded area beside Stone Lake.
Snyder said it appears a trash can was intentionally set ablaze. The fire spread a short distance into the woods and the boat raced across Pine Lake and through a channel to Stone Lake to put out the fire from the shoreline with two water guns on the deck, spraying up to 750 gallons of water a minute.
Snyder said the fire was about 75 feet away, well within reach of the guns which can send water at distances of about 150 feet.
He said a truck would not have been able to get close enough for hoses to reach the fire deep in a wooded area near Cummings Lodge.
“Luckily, the deck guns were able to reach it from the lake and they extinguished the fire,” he said.
The tips of the water guns can be removed and equipped with hoses if water has to be carried on foot to fires farther away.
A pump on the boat draws water from the lake.
He said the boat could also be used to assist with house fires if narrow roads make it too difficult for trucks to quickly reach lakefront dwellings or extra time is needed to tap into fire hydrants, which are not always conveniently located around the lakes.
“This just supplements what we would be able to do from the road,” he said.
Snyder said the $104,000 boat has a 200-horsepower engine and doors that open close to the surface of the water to slide patients inside.
The boat replaces an old, much smaller watercraft that's still in service for rescues on smaller bodies of water in the city, like Clear Lake and Fish Trap Lake. That boat has just a 15-horsepower engine and no doors, which requires patients to be lifted over the edge and pulled in.
The old boat also doesn’t have a built-in water suppression system.
He said the old boat kept at the fire station also has to be transported to the lakes while the new boat is able to remain docked, speeding response times on the most used bodies of water.
Capt. Scott Wilson said the new boat is also equipped with sonar to locate bodies or even air bubbles from someone beneath the water before they drown.
“Hopefully, we never have a body recovery," Wilson said. "We have had them in the past. This will make it a lot quicker and easier for us to find them and if we can get to somebody in the right amount of time hopefully be able to rescue them."
Snyder said the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte paid half the cost of the boat.
“Hopefully, we will not have a lot of use for it this year, but it’s there is we need it,” Snyder said.
1 of 28
Illiana Christian, semistate
Illiana Christian celebrates its 6-0 semistate championship win over Wapahani at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Saturday.
David A. Roberts, far right, accepts his induction into the Purdue University Northwest Alumni Hall of Fame on Friday. Making the presentation, from left, are Niaz Latif, dean of the PNW College of Technology, and PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon.
Several furry friends were also in attendance at Hammond's Wolf Lake Park on Sunday. Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries took part in Leon's Triathlon festivities, offering support and affection to all.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
1 of 28
Illiana Christian, semistate
Illiana Christian celebrates its 6-0 semistate championship win over Wapahani at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Saturday.
Provided by Gus Martin, The Star Press
Illiana Christian, semistate
Illiana Christian baseball senior Ian Van Beek takes a swing in his team’s 6-0 semistate championship win over Wapahani at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Saturday.
Provided by Gus Martin, The Star Press.
061222-spt-bbh-sc_7
South Central players watch from the dugout in the seventh inning with bases loaded and two out against Lafayette Central Catholic during the 1A Semistate game at LaPorte High School Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
061222-spt-bbh-sc_8
South Central’s Bradley Ferrell give the ball to Brayden Grass in the eighth inning during the 1A Semistate game at LaPorte High School Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Alum, chancellor honored at PNW Gala
David A. Roberts, far right, accepts his induction into the Purdue University Northwest Alumni Hall of Fame on Friday. Making the presentation, from left, are Niaz Latif, dean of the PNW College of Technology, and PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon.
Steve Euvino
Alum, chancellor honored at PNW Gala
Purdue University Chancellor Thomas L. Keon, right, displays his Sagamore of the Wabash award with Chris White, publisher of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Steve Euvino
South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game
South Central's Olivia Marks and Tennley Werner receive their runner-up medals after the Class A state final on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game
South Central's Lexi Johnson and Delanie Gale embrace following their state softball loss to Tecumseh.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game
South Central's Lauren Bowmar and Olivia Marks console each other following their loss to Tecumsehin the Class A state final on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Central Regional boys golf
Lake Central's Tyler Morton ponders his putt on the first hole.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Central Graduation
Patricia Cisneros hugs her daughter Leticia Haro following the Hammond Central graduation ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Central Graduation
Julio Agosto proudly displays his Mexican flag as he prepares to receive his diploma at the Hammond Central commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Central Graduation
Mireyna Baez cheers for her fellow classmates at the Hammond Central High School commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Central Graduation
Devon Rodriguez is elated after receiving his diploma at the Hammond Central graduation ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point High School graduation
Cristian Espinoza congratulates his fellow graduates at Crown Point High School's graduation.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point High School graduation
Hats fly at the conclusion of Crown Point High School's graduation.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point High School graduation
David Ramos gives a big hug to his son Elijah following the Crown Point High School graduation.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point High School graduation
Nikola Paic celebrates after receiving his diploma at the Crown Point High School graduation.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new de-watering facility
A groundbreaking for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility was held behind the Town Hall. The actual facility will be built at a different location.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new dewatering facility
Members of the Lakeside Artists Guild and Academy Andy Anderson and his sons James, left, and Eli perform ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
060622-spt-triathlon_02
Leon's Triathlon participants make their last push towards the finish line during the event's third and final segment in Hammond on Sunday.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
060622-spt-triathlon_10
A cyclist participating in Leon's Triathlon speeds down Calumet Avenue during the cycling portion of the event on Sunday morning.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
060622-spt-triathlon_09
Several furry friends were also in attendance at Hammond's Wolf Lake Park on Sunday. Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries took part in Leon's Triathlon festivities, offering support and affection to all.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Portage High School graduation
Comfort dog "Isaiah" relaxes after leading the students onto the field at the Portage High School commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage High School graduation
Matthew Vandiver looks over a program as he holds flowers for his daughter Cidney Vandiver at the Portage High School commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Sand sculptor Bruce Peck, of Sarasota, Florida, works on his elephant sculpture.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Semi-pro sand sculptor Marcie Cowles, of Louisville, Ohio, works on a second giraffe for her Noah's Ark sculpture. Cowles credited fellow sculptor Laurie Tournoux for being a mentor.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Lisa Feuless, of Ovid, Michigan, works on her "Gnome Home" sculpture.