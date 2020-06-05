Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte

There was taunting along with accusations of racism, but things calmed down not long after police made their presence known.
Jordan Olsen, of LaPorte, stayed on the Trump side for a while flashing signs reading “All Lives Don’t Matter Until Black and Brown Lives Do Too” and “Justice for George. Justice for Blacks and Justice for Refugees.”
Trump supporters like Spencer England, of LaPorte, denounced what happened to Floyd.
He also expressed support for peaceful protests along with the efforts of law enforcement and the president to get a handle on the rioting.
Pam Struebing, a Trump supporter and owner of Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie, held a sign stating “Now Is The Time to Return to Jesus.”
“I believe we’re having all of this trouble in our land because people have left God. Everything is about money," Struebing said. "It’s not about loving your neighbor and helping other people. It’s a disgrace that has to be stopped.”
Portage George Floyd protest
William Jackson, of Portage, gives an impassioned speech at the Portage rally on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
A demonstrator hugs a Portage police officer on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Dejuan Allen, of Portage, displays a sign during a Monday rally in Portage.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
A man carrying a Trump flag attempts to distract marchers during a protest in Portage on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Demonstrators march down Central Avenue in Portage during a George Floyd rally in Portage on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Demonstrators take a knee at the corner of Central Avenue and Willowcreek Road on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
On their knees, demonstrators observe several minutes of silence during a rally in Portage on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
A man carrying a Trump flag attempts to engage marchers during a protest in Portage on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Organizer Dedjreanna Thames, of Portage, speaks passionately to the crowd gathered in Portage on Monday to speak out against police violence.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Organizer Jeremiah Sims implores marchers to ignore a man carrying a Trump flag during a Portage rally on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Kayla Clark, of Portage, displays a hand-painted sign during Monday's rally in Portage.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
On their knees, demonstrators observe several minutes of silence during a Portage rally on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Organizer Jeremiah Sims speaks to the crowd gathered in Portage on Monday to speak out against the death of George Floyd in police custody.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point protest
Pastor Cedric Howard, who lives in Crown Point and leads the Goodwill Church in East Chicago, leads a group of protesters in prayer Monday in the parking lot of the Lake County Government Center. Howard also lead prayer at a similar rally and protest Sunday in the parking lot of the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester holds a picture of George Floyd Monday outside of the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. She was in a group that demonstrated against the police actions that led to Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A picture of George Floyd displayed Monday during a protest that began at the Old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point and ended outside the Lake County Government Center north of the square on Main Street.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester prays over the picture of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died at the hands of police last week. The woman was among a group rallying against racism and injustice Monday afternoon in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Protesters speak out against racism and police brutality Monday afternoon on the Main Street side of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester raises her fist while chanting and demonstrating near the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. She was with a group rallying against the police actions that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Crown Point Pastor David Hamstra leads a group of demonstrators in prayer Monday afternoon near the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Nia Wells, of Merrillville, told a gathering of protesters in Crown Point Monday that it's difficult being a black person living as a minority in Indiana. She said she was grateful to be heard in the protest of police actions that led to the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A group of protesters gather on the Main Street side of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Portage Protest
About 200 people gathered in Portage on Monday afternoon for a protest rally in support of justice for George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died in police custody last week.
Doug Ross, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday, rallying against racism and the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A group of about 40 protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demonstrating against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died last week after a police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck while Floyd was restrained face down on the ground.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday, rallying against racism and the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Protesters lay face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday, rallying against racism and the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A group of protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demonstrating against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died last week after a police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck while Floyd was restrained face down on the ground.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A group of protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demonstrating against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died last week after a police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck while Floyd was restrained face down on the ground.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday, rallying against racism and the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, right, welcomes a group of protesters to the downtown area of the city on Monday,saying they were welcome to protest there as long as they remained peaceful.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Chase Jackson, of Merrillville, led protesters in chants and prayers outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday afternoon.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Chase Jackson, of Merrillville, marches up and down the lines of protesters, leading chants outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Protesters hold signs Monday outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester raises her fist in the air Monday outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point while rallying against the police actions that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Mar Chase, The Times
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Dwayne Hunter II addresses a group of Purdue Northwest students near the school's campus Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
A group of Purdue Northwest students gathered Monday at the southwest corner of the campus to protest police brutality and other issues.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
A group of Purdue Northwest students gathered Monday at the southwest corner of the campus to protest police brutality and other matters.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Peaceful rally in Gary
Ivan Ursery II, of Gary, felt it was important for his sons Ivan Ursery III, 6, and Myles Ursery, 1, to be at the peaceful protest in Gary on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
Tear gas canisters are deployed around U.S. 30 near Mississippi.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
K-9 units are brought in for crowd control.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
After a long standoff at U.S. 30 and Mall Entrance B, the crowd of demonstrators start walking west towards Mississippi St.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
Tear gas is deployed at the McDonald's restaurant across from Southlake Mall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
Tear gas canisters are deployed around U.S. 30 near Mississippi.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
Tear gas canisters are deployed around U.S. 30 near Mississippi.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters march south on Michigan Blvd. near the Michigan City police station to show solidarity with Minneapolis, MN in the death of George Floyd.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Michigan City police stop traffic in the southbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard while protesters march on Sunday to seek justice for George Floyd, a black man who died last week in police custody.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Motorists raise their hands in support of protesters marching along Michigan Blvd. Sunday in Michigan City to show solidarity with Minneapolis, MN in the death of George Floyd.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters gather Sunday near the police station in Michigan City to show solidarity with Minneapolis, MN in the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by Minneapolis police.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville protest
Shebba Greer, of Schererville, strums her guitar as organizers protest in solidarity with Minneapolis at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters gather on Sunday near the police station in Michigan City to show solidarity with those seeking justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters gather walk along Cleveland Avenue toward Michigan Boulevard near the police station in Michigan City on Sunday. They were seeking justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters gather Sunday near the police station in Michigan City to show solidarity with Minneapolis, MN in the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by Minneapolis police.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters gather Sunday near the police station in Michigan City to show solidarity with Minneapolis in the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by Minneapolis police.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville protest
Police K-9 units were brought out to help block protesters as they marched on U.S. 30 on Sunday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
After tactical units showed up outside JC Penney at the Southlake Mall, protesters turned around and started chanting "Hands up, don't shoot!"
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Police K-9 units were brought out to help block protesters as they marched on U.S. 30 on Sunday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
After spotting police officers staking out on the Southlake Mall rooftop, protesters turned around, raised their hands, and started chanting "Hands up, don't shoot!"
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Tensions start flaring up outside JC Penney after protesters saw tactical units begin organizing. Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor, center, tried to calm down organizers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Tensions start flaring as tactical units start facing off with protesters on Sunday at Southlake Mall in Hobart. Mayor Brian Snedecor, center, tried to defuse the situation.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
A lone organizer speaks with police tactical units clad in riot gear on Sunday outside JC Penney at the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters chant as they face off with tactical units outside JC Penney on Sunday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters lead chants outside an entrance at Southlake Mall on Sunday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Organizers protest outside the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
A motorist honks their horn to support organizers outside Southlake Mall on Sunday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters faced off with police on U.S. 30 after they started blocking traffic on Sunday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Organizers protest in solidarity with Minneapolis outside JC Penney on Sunday at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters faced off with tactical units outside JC Penney on Sunday at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Tactical units start filing up by Olive Garden as protesters block traffic on U.S. 30 on Sunday by the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Sheriff Oscar Martinez provides an update to news media on how police are handling protesters that had blocked traffic on U.S. 30 on Sunday at the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Michigan City protest
Kristine Hensley of LaPorte says she is in Michigan City to "speak the words of life."
Doug Ross, The Times
Michigan City protest
Hundreds rally for justice in Michigan City after George Floyd died in police custody last week in Minneapolis, Minn.
Doug Ross, The Times
Standoff on U.S. 30
Demonstrators hold hands as they confront police on U.S. 30.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Standoff on U.S. 30
Police block westbound U.S. 30 as demonstrators congregate there.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Standoff on U.S. 30
Demonstrators stand toe to toe with police.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville Walmart
This is the Merrillville Walmart Sunday evening, just down the street from Southlake Mall.
Carley Lanich, The Times
Merrillville Target
A couple dozen law enforcement officers pulled up outside to line the front of the Target entrance in Merrillville. Officers went car to car telling individuals the parking lot was closed and to leave. One officer said Target asked them to come out and assist.
Carley Lanich, The Times
AT&T storefront
Windows have been smashed in on storefronts across Lansing and Calumet City. An officer with a gun drawn entered another smashed-up cell phone store in Lansing.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Fireworks in traffic
A man wearing a ski mask is shooting off fireworks out of his car in traffic.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Party City by River Oaks
There’s widespread looting in Lansing and Calumet City. A SWAT team is blocking off the entrance to Party City by River Oaks.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Munster Target
Police have preemptively shut down the Walmart and Cabela’s in south Hammond and the Target in Munster.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Munster Strack and Van Til
Police have shut down Strack and Van Til and Target in Munster as a precaution.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Munster protest
A protest is taking place at Ridge and Calumet in Munster. People are chanting “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter.”
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Looters smashed windows and stole items from stores up and down Torraance avenue near River Oaks Mall Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Looters smashed windows and stole items from stores such as Sam's Club along the Torrence Avenue commercial strip in Calumet City and Lansing on Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Onlookers observe damage at a T-Mobile store on Torrence Avenue in Lansing on Sunday.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
A T-Mobile store in Lansing was among the businesses damaged along Torrence Avenue last week.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Looters smashed windows and stole liquor from a liquor store near River Oaks Drive and Burnham Avenue in Calumet City on Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Hammond police blocked traffic from entering the city on Sunday afternoon after unrest forced the shutdown of businesses in Calumet City and Lansing.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Hammond police stand guard at an entrance to the city from Illinois on Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Windows were broken and merchandise stolen from Petco on Torrence Avenue in Lansing on Sunday.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
A truck dumps dirt to block an entrance to businesses along Torrence Avenue in Calumet City on Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Looters smashed windows and stole items from stores along Torrence Avenue near River Oaks Center on Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
A police officer stands near a Marshall's on the Torrence Avenue commercial strip that was damaged on Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Bob's Discount Furniture in Calumet City was among the businesses damaged on Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Petco in Calumet City had its windows smashed and was looted on Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Eyewitnesses said police took one person into custody after a chase on Torrence Avenue in Police had a high speed chase on Torrance Avenue near River Oaks Center on Sunday.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Police stand guard after businesses were shut down along the Torrence Avenue commercial strip in Calumet City and Lansing on Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Looting in Calumet City
Looters smashed windows and stole items from stores along Torrence Avenue near River Oaks Mall Sunday afternoon in Calumet City.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Merrillville protest
Police tactical teams move into place during a rally seeking justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
A protester reacts to police presence during a rally seeking justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
A protester confronts police officers during a rally seeking justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Lake County Tactical Unit at Southlake Mall rally
The Lake County Tactical Unit arrives at Southlake Mall where hundreds gather to protest racial injustice and the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody last week in Minneapolis, Minn.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Merrillville protest
A protester makes a point during a rally seeking justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
A protestor displays a sign during a rally calling for justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
A protester addresses a rally calling for justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters rallied at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters gather on Sunday at Southlake Mall in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters help each other after one was tear gassed on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters march east on 169th Street on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A protester receives a dash of milk after being tear gassed on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Chants ring out as protesters march north on Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A lone unfazed protester stands in front of a line of police clad in riot gear while others start backing up west on 171st Street on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A protester cries as she receives a dose of milk over her face after being tear gassed on Saturday in Hammond during a protest.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters start backing up west on 171st Street as police clad in riot gear start pushing them back on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters lead chants as they walk north on Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., center right, speaks with protesters on Saturday in Hammond as police start pushing them west on 171st Street.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters march in solidarity with Minneapolis and the killing of George Floyd on Saturday as they head north on Calumet Avenue in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A group of protesters ride atop a car hood in as they join others marching north on Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A group of protesters ride atop a car hood in as they join others marching north on Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters take to Madison Avenue following a standoff with police at 171st Street and Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A motorist steps out to record on her cellphone as protesters march north on Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A protester is assisted away from the crowd on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A group of protesters ride inside and on top of an SUV on Sohl Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters record moments on their cellphones as they start backing up west on 171st Street on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A protester is assisted by others after being tear gassed on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police clad in riot gear hold the line against protesters at Calumet Avenue and 17st Street on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A protester struggles after she was tear gassed on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., center left, speaks with protesters on Saturday in Hammond as police start pushing them west on 171st Street.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
State, county and Hammond police have a standoff at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Calumet Avenue is closed between 169th Street to the north and 173rd Street to the south.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Demonstrators and police have a standoff at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Demonstrators and police have a standoff at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police are stationed along Calumet Avenue at 171st Street .
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr. talks with the protesters at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Demonstrators continue their protest at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
After police had dispersed, remaining protesters continued south on Calumet Avenue to 175th Street. Indiana State Police remained at that corner to make sure the demonstrators didn't try to access Interstate 94 just south of this location.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Demonstrators continue their protest Saturday at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
Police form a blockade at 171st and Calumet in Hammond on Tuesday to prevent a crowd of protesters to move toward Interstate 80/94. Police said information posted online suggested the protesters intended to block traffic on the interstate.
Provided
171st and Calumet
Police form a blockade at 171st and Calumet Saturday in Hammond as protesters gather to speak out against police brutality.
Kale Wilk
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Nitra, Carlton and Niahla Clay, of Crown Point, hold signs of victims of police involved deaths Saturday at the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Jessica Cunningham speaks Saturday at the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond. Her brother, Rashad Cunningham, was killed last year by a Gary police officer.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Merrillville residents Cheri Cuozzo, right, and her children, from left, Mindie, 17, Miranda, 19, and Tommy, 5, take part Saturday in the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Dakota Mable and Cheyenne Roberts, of Hammond, take part Saturday in the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Hundreds showed up Saturday for the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Renaye Manley, of Hobart, leads the crowd in chants Saturday at the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Shirley Gillespie, of East Chicago, holds photos of her seven sons and one daughter at the Hammond rally against police brutality.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Protesters arrive at the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Carlotta Blake-King places photos of her two sons Damani and Jamahl King on the windshield of her car Saturday during a protest in Hammond. She says she doesn't want anything to happen to them.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Alex Watkins, left, and Lauren Loughridge, from Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality, place signs on the grass for protesters to use.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Jennifer Kaaoush holds an "I can't breath" sign Saturday at the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
Protesters hold signs saying "Time for change" and "No justice, no peace" during a gathering Wednesday outside the Munster Police Department.
Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
A Munster police officer hands a water bottle to a protester Wednesday outside the Police Department.
Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Tuesday BLM protest
A handful of protesters were rallying together Tuesday at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 175th Street.
Kale Wilk, The Times
UPDATE: Protest that closed many roads to the Borman Expressway ends up being a dozen people on a street corner
About a dozen protesters rallied on a street corner by the Borman Expressway in Hammond Tuesday night.
Joseph S. Pete
WATCH NOW: Crown Point officials address armed bystanders amid peaceful gathering
Twenty-one bystanders stand along the Erie-Lackawanna Trail on Monday, watching as protesters walk back from the Lake County Government Center.
Provided
Calumet Avenue closed in anticipation of protest
Caution tape and signs are placed outside the Franciscan Health Hammond Clinic in anticipation of a police bruality protest along Calumet Avenue on Tuesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Calumet Avenue closed in anticipation of protest
Concrete barriers were placed on Calumet Avenue on Tuesday near the Calumet River in anticipation of a police brutality protest on Tuesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valpo protest
Members of the Consistent Life Network demonstrate Tuesday outside the courthouse in downtown Valparaiso.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Police shut down Calumet Avenue at I-80/94 ahead of possible protest
Crews close Calumet Avenue in both directions at the Little Calumet River bridge near Interstate 80/94, at the Hammond/Munster border, ahead of a possible protest Tuesday afternoon.
Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
