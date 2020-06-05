Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LaPORTE — Except for a short verbal exchange with supporters of President Donald Trump, a Black Lives Matter demonstration Friday in LaPorte went peacefully.

Upwards of 500 people gathered outside the courthouse then marched up and down the sidewalk of the U.S. 35 overpass with about 70 police officers in the area keeping the peace.

“I can’t breathe,” the words uttered by George Floyd with the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on his neck before he died May 25, were among the phrases chanted to the honking of horns on vehicles passing by.

“All lives matter. That’s a given but really it’s the black lives right now that are really being effected and they’re the ones that need our help,” said Nate Styles, of LaPorte.

“It’s time to stop the hatred,” said Cassi Kring, of Knox.

Several men in camouflage holding what appeared to be assault rifles quietly made their way through the crowd on several occasions without incident.

More than a dozen people carrying Trump flags and banners showed up first about 11 a.m.

The BLM demonstration across the street began at 4 p.m. but a dozen of the protesters showed up before noon.