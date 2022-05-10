LaPorte aims to solve downtown parking problems

LAPORTE — The City of LaPorte has ordered a study aimed at solving a long-standing parking problem to accommodate and promote more growth downtown.

Walker Consultants, an Indianapolis-based engineering firm, has begun collecting data on how to improve downtown parking now and well into the future.

More information for the study was gathered from residents who identified the problems they encounter with parking and what should be done about it during a meeting last month at City Hall.

Jody Slabaugh, owner of Gadget Fix Up LLC, said that he was about to relocate his repair shop to the downtown last year but that lack of adequate parking for customers and employees was a factor in staying where he’s done business for 22 years on the city’s north side.

He said more off-street parking would have the most positive impact so drivers aren’t forced to park along the streets in spaces with a two-hour parking limit.

“That would make the place a lot nicer to come downtown,” Slabaugh said.

Jon Martens, a consultant with the company doing the study, said that it’s too early to make any recommendations but that there appears to be a need for more off-street parking.

He said off-street parking would be an option for drivers who don’t feel safe parallel parking on Lincolnway because of heavy truck traffic on the four-lane highway.

Martens said off-street parking would also free up some of the parking spots along the streets.

He said more than 3,700 vehicles were parked mostly in two-hour time zones along the streets during a recent eight-hour business day.

“That’s a pretty good sample,” Martens said.

Craig Phillips, LaPorte's community development and planning director, said the city has already started looking for lots that might be available to create more parking.

He said the city has also begun searching for land to possibly construct a parking garage.

Phillips said more parking is being sought now because of the new businesses that opened downtown in recent years and the potential for other tenants in the empty storefronts still left.

More parking is also needed for people coming to the special events added downtown in recent years.

“We’re definitely focused on making LaPorte a more pleasurable place to be,” he said.

Martens said some of the recommendations won’t be possible unless there’s a reduction in the heavy truck traffic.

Currently, federal dollars are being sought to help pay for an estimated $100 million four-lane highway around the downtown to allow trucks to veer around the central business district.

Walker Consultants has done work in communities like Valparaiso, where improved parking and reduction in truck traffic years ago helped revitalize that city’s now-vibrant downtown.

Phillips, who used to work as a city planner in Valparaiso, said the trucks once moving through downtown Valparaiso now use Ind. 49 and U.S. 30.

“We’re trying to do the same thing here,” he said.

Martens said he expects the study to be completed sometime during the summer.

