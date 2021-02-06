LaPorte annexation tool granted final approval

LAPORTE — The city of La Porte now has a tool aimed at making annexation more of a possibility.

The LaPorte City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance requiring property owners not in the city limits to agree to be annexed if they want to be connected to municipal water and sewer service.

Their right to fight any annexation effort would be given up by signing a 15-year waiver.

Annexation would also provide land for more housing and industrial development in a city with little available ground on which to build.

The measure is one of the strategies for increasing the city’s population at just over 20,000 for several decades to 30,000 by 2030.

“This is something that’s necessary for our community to grow,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.

Center Township Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski said she fears being forced to sign the waiver if her well or septic system ever failed and she needs city water and sewer.

“I really don’t want to be annexed into the city. I don’t feel the city would be able to take care of my area when they have their hands full with the city right now,” she said.