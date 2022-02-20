LaPorte bolsters police force

LAPORTE — The LaPorte Police Department is assembling its own group of officers trained and equipped to safely handle the most dangerous situations.

Formation of the emergency response team is another step under Mayor Tom Dermody to fully restore a once-depleted force.

“We’ve committed as a cornerstone that we’re going to have a safe community,” he said.

Police Chief Paul Brettin said nine officers have been chosen to serve on the ERT and will start training next month.

Brettin said that funding is being pursued to purchase equipment like night vision goggles, ballistic vests, helmets, tear gas and wireless phones to negotiate with hostage takers and other sources of major threat.

Federal grants, private donations and other sources of funding are being pursued to meet the start-up costs, estimated at more than $100,000.

“The need is there, and we’ve fallen behind on that need,” he said.

Brettin said the department used to have an ERT but it was disbanded several years ago.

He said equipment used by ERTs for added protection is no longer safe to use after five years, and decision makers believed the city didn’t have the money to restock.

Since then, Brettin said the department has relied on emergency response officers from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan City.

He said the advantage of having an ERT here is faster response time.

Brettin said there’s always a chance outside departments won’t have adequate resources to provide help at a moment’s notice if they’re experiencing their own high demand.

He said officers lacking skills and tools to effectively deal with those situations would still respond, but at a greater risk to themselves.

“It’s a lot safer to take a trained team in there,” he said.

Brettin said ERT members would also arrest individuals wanted for major felonies or with history of extreme violence.

Right now, Brettin said, warrant sweeps in LaPorte are done by the two other local police agencies with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

He said more sweeps would occur in LaPorte from the department here having its own ERT to use at its discretion.

“We have too many high risk warrants individuals in our community. We need to be knocking doors, knocking them in and removing people that do not want to live their lives appropriately and safely in our community,” Dermody said.

The police department is back to having more than 40 officers after years of struggling with manpower, which dropped to nearly 30 officers more than a year ago.

Significant pay raises were also given to help maintain the numbers.

Brettin said the goal is to activate the ERT this summer.

“We've got the officers who are interested. We’re just waiting for the green light,” he said.

