LAPORTE — The city has created a new position aimed at more effectively addressing problems with mental health and substance abuse in the community.

The City Council on Tuesday created a mental health professional/social worker position at an annual salary of $59,000.

The process of finding someone for the job has just begun.

Mayor Tom Dermody said the new position is “a first step” toward better serving the public and cutting back on police involvement in matters best handled by a social worker.

Dermody said the time officers now spend in those situations can be better spent investigating crimes.

“With as many mental health calls for service and as many overdoses as we’re getting, we need to do something different as we look to the future of policing,” he said.

Police Chief Paul Brettin said the greatest benefit will be getting people the help needed to overcome their struggles.

“This person will get them the resources they need,” he said of the social worker.

Brettin said a mental health or substance abuse issue can emerge from a wide variety of calls, ranging from threats of suicide, overdoses, domestic violence and motor vehicle accidents.

He said the social worker will step in as soon as a situation is made safe, provide immediate counseling and make arrangements for any treatment.

Currently, Brettin said officers stay to assist as much as they can, but they’re not trained in handling depression and other mental health issues.

They must also respond to the next call.

Brettin also said officers don’t have time later to do the work required to get people help for an extended period.

“People fall through the cracks. This is to prevent them from falling through the cracks,” he said.

Brettin said law enforcement agencies nationwide are beginning to include mental health and social work into their approach. He said the emerging program in LaPorte was modeled after ones in Valparaiso and Griffith.

Brettin said the new position will also be used to help police officers deal with their emotions after responding to a traumatic situation.

“It’s a win, win. There’s no downside to it,” he said.

Human Resources Director Andrea Smith said the person filling the position she described as “well needed” will be required to be on call.

“You never know when a mental health crisis can happen,” she said.

Smith said the salary will be paid with a grant from HealthLinc, an organization providing free and reduced cost health care based on income at clinics throughout Northwest Indiana.

If the one-year grant is not renewed, she said, the city is dedicated to funding the salary and benefits package into the future.

She also revealed more social workers could be added at some point depending on how things under the initial effort work out.

Smith said the city is working with Purdue University Northwest, which has a social worker degree program, on crafting the job description and qualifications, and reviewing applicant resumes.