LaPorte farmers market expands food assistance options

LAPORTE — Eligible LaPorte farmers market customers can now triple their food assistance benefits.

LaPorte vendors began accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, vouchers earlier this year after the local entrepreneurial group The Collective began managing the market. The weekly market also underwent a rebrand and is now called the Farmed & Forged Market.

In a recent news release, Farm & Forged announced two new SNAP matching initiatives. Formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, SNAP provides food purchasing assistance to low and no-income people. The NWI Food Council is sponsoring a Double Up Match and local farmer Tom Eich, of the Kankakee Valley Homestead, is sponsoring a Community Match. Each matching program will provide SNAP users with up to $20 in vouchers per market. For example, those who use $20 in SNAP market vouchers will receive an additional $20 from the Double Up program and $20 from the Community Match.

Double Up vouchers can only be used on fresh produce, herbs, mushrooms and edible plants. A complete list of which market vendors accept the vouchers is available at thecollectivein.com.

Farmers markets across the country have expanded food assistance programs in recent years. A survey conducted by the Farmers Market Coalition found that between 2019 and 2020, the use of SNAP vouchers at farmers markets increased by almost 40%. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that as of Dec. 31, 2022, over 3,000 farmers markets across the U.S. were authorized to accept SNAP.

The Farmed & Forged Market is held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Lincolnway and Monroe Street in downtown LaPorte. The market will continue until Set. 24.

The market features artisans, restaurants, breweries, fresh produce and live music. All vendors come from within a 100-mile radius of LaPorte; during each market vendors have the opportunity to donate a portion of the day's sales to a local nonprofit selected by The Collective. This month The Collective's chosen nonprofit is Family Advocates, a local organization that works with at-risk children and families.