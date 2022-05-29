LaPorte fights railroad on historic depot takeover

LAPORTE — The city of LaPorte is challenging Norfolk Southern Railroad over its decision to take back a historic downtown train depot restored with $3.6 million in tax dollars.

Mayor Tom Dermody is leading an effort reaching as high as Washington to try to force the major carrier of freight to return it to the community.

“We’re going every angle possible to protect these depot buildings for our community and sending a message that you can’t push the little guy around. We’re not going to stand for it,” he said.

Using local, state and federal money, the city completed restoration of the two historic depot buildings in 2009.

The dilapidated buildings were slated for demolition when the city acquired rights to the property then owned by Conrail for $1 annually under a 20-year lease. That agreement was made with the railroad before the restoration, said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

The lease remained in effect after Norfolk Southern later acquired the railroad.

Norfolk Southern decided not to extend the lease though, and reclaimed ownership of the property once the agreement expired Dec. 31.

“We’re just incredibly disappointed. They ought to be ashamed of themselves,” Cook said.

Dermody said the original intent was for ownership of the depot to transfer to the city at the end of the lease.

The depot was occupied by LEAP and several nonprofit organizations when they were evicted by Norfolk Southern.

The once-bustling structures when the rail line had passenger service decades ago were a source of pride in a community deeply involved in historic preservation.

“I think those depot buildings were a major asset for everyone in the city. They were kind of a shining star of what historic restoration can do for your community,” Cook said.

LEAP is now located in a nearby building it acquired for $250,000 at 605 Michigan Ave.

Cook also said the appraised value of the depot has risen from $89,000 prior to the restoration to $500,000 currently.

He said LEAP offered the railroad as much as $300,000 for the structures during 18 months of negotiations prior to the lease expiring.

Dermody said talks have already occurred with U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, and members of the National Transportation Safety Board about use of the facility being returned to the city.

He said contact has also been made with former Indiana governor and current Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, who’s a member of the board of directors for Norfolk Southern Corp.

Cook said it’s a bit unsettling not knowing what the future holds for the old depot, which sits empty.

“As I understand it, they’re going to try and sell the buildings at some point,” he said.

Dermody said the depot will be discussed with local, state and federal officials next month.

