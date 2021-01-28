LaPorte machinery company plans to expand

LAPORTE — A manufacturer of machines that fill containers with liquids ranging from juice to distilled spirits and cleaning solution is planning to expand.

E-PAK Machinery would add 30,000 square feet to its operation on Ind. 39 near LaPorte Municipal Airport. The county has prepared an incentive package to ensure that growth happens.

E-PAK President Tony Swedersky said increasing demand for liquid filling machines designed and made by his company over the past 10 years has created a need to expand.

He said demand was heightened during the pandemic for machines designed to bottle sanitizers and disinfectants.

“The demand right now that we have for space is very painful because of that uptick,” Swedersky said.

The LaPorte County Council gave preliminary approval Monday night to placing the facility into an economic revitalization zone.

Doing that would make the company eligible for a 10-year tax abatement on new construction, and $750,000 in additional equipment, said Tony Rodriguez, executive director of the LaPorte County Office for Economic and Community Development.