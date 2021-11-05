LaPorte makes liquor license available to planned tapas restaurant

Cook said the district must be adjacent to bodies of water, but the boundaries can be expanded over one-half mile away from the water.

The district in LaPorte starts beside Lily Lake.

Cook said the liquor licenses costing about $2,500, with a $1,000 annual renewal fee, must be returned if a business closes. In comparison, more traditional liquor licenses can cost six figures and are very limited in supply. Traditional licenses can be kept and used later or sold by the owners if they go out of business.

“We have a pretty regular number of businesses saying they’d like to start a restaurant but can’t get access to any kind of liquor licenses, either because they’re scarce and not available or they’re cost prohibitive,” Cook said.

The LaPorte district was created in 2019. It has been used just once previously, to help with the opening of El Cantarito, a Mexican restaurant at the Pine Lake Shopping Center.

The City Council expanded the district to include the tapas restaurant site and a much larger area of the downtown.

Cook said there’s a good chance at least three more licenses will be issued next year.