LaPorte mandates masks for unvaccinated city employees

LAPORTE — Unvaccinated city employees in LaPorte must now wear masks on the job because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Employees not vaccinated must also be tested once a week for the virus and have daily temperature checks.

The requirements are contained in a measure adopted by the LaPorte Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday.

Masks are mandated for unvaccinated employees inside city owned buildings and vehicles.

Workers are allowed to remain unvaccinated for medical and religious purposes as long they show proof to substantiate their request for an exemption, said Human and Community Relations Director Jen Noll.

Noll cited a continued rise in cases and hospitalizations, almost entirely from the unvaccinated, locally and statewide for updating the city’s Communicable Disease Policy.

“We felt it was imperative that we address this with our staff,” she said.

Mayor Tom Dermody said revising the policy began after three police officers and three firefighters recently contracted the virus.