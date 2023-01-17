LaPorte mayor seeking second term

LAPORTE — Mayor Tom Dermody, expressing a desire to aggressively keep bringing progress to LaPorte, is running for a second term.

He’s seeking the Republican nomination in a race featuring no other candidates from either party so far.

“I’m going to ask our residents let us continue what we started,” he said.

Dermody said he’s delivered on requests to do things like clean up the city through stricter code enforcement, dumpsters provided at no cost to residents and setting higher standards in areas like housing.

Dermody said he’s also made it more difficult for drug dealers to go unnoticed by law enforcement.

“While it’s a never-ending battle, we focus on that every day,” he said.

Dermody also pointed to the noticeable development of new housing and restaurants downtown, along with Rural King opening at the still partially empty Maple Lane Mall, since he took office.

He said there are also plans for more new housing at various income levels at the old Tibma Bakery site, an undeveloped parcel on 18th Street near Kesling Intermediate School and next to Beechwood Golf Course.

Construction of a new multi-story restaurant providing views of Pine Lake is also scheduled to begin next year.

“The development you’ve seen, I think there’s more to come,” Dermody said.

New housing is part of his strategy to increase the city’s population from about 22,000 for several decades to 30,000 by 2030.

He believes new housing and improving quality of life are key to growth in a city with an aging housing stock as they will attract more employers, new residents and former citizens who moved elsewhere after graduating.

If reelected, Dermody is also planning no let-up in his effort to annex an area that has seen considerable industrial and housing growth over the past 20 years along Ind. 39 just north of the city.

He also vowed to keep pushing for construction of a truck bypass around the city to convert downtown into a more attractive place for walking and hosting special events.

He said that some people might not like the new ideas his administration has developed for growth but that the status quo does not bring progress.

“Change is inevitable. You’re either going up, or you’re going down. You’re not staying the same,” he said.

Since taking office, there’s been a great deal of speculation that Dermody, a former 10-year state representative, may seek a higher office.

Right now, Dermody said he only wants to be mayor where he grew up and keep giving back to a city that’s given him many opportunities.

“This is my hometown. I’m looking forward to continue working extremely hard to make LaPorte the best LaPorte possible,” he said.

Dermody is scheduled to officially announce his reelection campaign during a 90-minute gathering starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Silver Palace at 1719 State St.