LaPorte rail overpass moving forward

Minich said safer travel is another reason for the overpass.

The seven crossings along the rail line in the city will be reduced to four.

Crossings at Detroit Street and Pulaski Street will be closed.

Minich said travelers at those locations can use the overpass to venture over the tracks, he said.

According to project consultants, land acquisition within the footprint of the project is required and fair market value offers will be made to impacted property owners.

Spectrum Recycling, for example, will have to be moved. Minich said the building will be in the way of a grass covered dirt embankment that will slope down from one side of the overpass.

He said semi trucks hauling material will also not be able to reach the scale because of turns into the scrap yard becoming too narrow.

Minich emphasized the span in what’s still a mostly residential area will not be close in size to a typical four-lane overpass.

He said it’ll be just high enough to clear the trains passing underneath.

“We’re looking at a fairly simple overpass,” Minich said.