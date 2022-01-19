LaPorte school bus routes canceled as COVID causes driver shortages

LAPORTE — There were no buses picking up students on two LaPorte Community School Corp. routes Wednesday as a driver shortage became worse as a result of COVID-19.

Superintendent Mark Francesconi said there could be more route cancellations in the coming days until infected drivers return to work.

“It’s the first time we had to do that,” he said.

Francesconi issued a notice to parents about the possibility Tuesday to allow them to try and find other ways for their children to get to school if their route for the day is canceled.

Students unable to get to school will switch to virtual learning.

“We’re in a pinch, and we’re doing the best we can to hold on to in-person instruction,” Francesconi said.

Bus driver shortages are a problem nationwide, with drivers contracting the virus and fewer people applying for job openings.

Francesconi said the school year in LaPorte began with 56 full-time drivers and three substitute drivers.

A shortage was later created when 16 full-time drivers were placed on extended leave for surgeries and other medical purposes.