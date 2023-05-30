Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAPORTE — LaPorte Community School Corp. has announced Alice Tallackson and Kirt Lawson as its 2023 Teachers of the Year.

Tallackson, who teaches kindergartners at Crichfield Elementary School, was selected as the Elementary Teacher of the Year. The 24-year education veteran "ensures that her kindergarten classroom is a safe and caring environment where her students are introduced to hands-on activities that enrich their learning experience," according to the district website.

At the North American Monarch Institute, she co-wrote a Project Based Learning grant, Marvelous Monarchs Unit, for all four kindergarten classes at Crichfield. The project's goal was to learn about the monarch butterfly population and ways that her students, as well as the community, could learn about and help the endangered population of butterflies. Their work is displayed at the annual Sunflower Fair in September.

“Mrs. Tallackson is such a patient, caring, and gifted teacher," Principal Tearsa Schable said. "Her students, parents, and colleagues adore her because of her work ethic, ability to effectively communicate, and that she always puts kids' needs first."

Tallackson is also leader of the Crichfield Reading Committee, which began in 2016. This program unites the student body behind a common goal: motivate students to read in the hopes that they will develop a love of reading. Tallackson also takes part in such events as Crichfield Family STEAM Night, Christmas Cougar Care-a-Van, Trunk or Treat, Give Back Nights and Playground Nights.

She is a Social Emotional Learning Champion, partnering with counselors to help students master valuable life skills and achieve their goals. Tallackson said she has been inspired by former teachers and hopes to pass along the same passion for lifelong learning to her students.

Lawson, head of the Building Trades program at LaPorte High School, was selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. The 29-year educator and his students have built 23 houses, a pavilion at Ben Rees Park, two Habitat For Humanity homes, projects at LaPorte County Parks, a garage at Kesling Park for the girls softball field, the ticket-taker shelter for Schreiber Field, and assisted with the Shagbark picnic shelter.

Additional projects include roofing the Luhr Park Nature Center and dugouts at Clark Field, spreading mulch at Bluhm Park and Creek Ridge Park, renovating the building for Worthy Women Recovery Center, assisting retired teachers with small home projects, and rebuilding the exterior of the Santa House.

“I really do not think his fellow teachers or people in our community know what Kirt Lawson does for students outside the school day," Principal Scott Upp said. "His generosity of time and resources for our students is impressive."

Lawson started a nonprofit, NWI Fishing Fundamentals, to help encourage underprivileged children to spend time outdoors and learn the sport of fishing. They are given equipment and fishing events are held to provide them instruction. Lawson also started a fishing club at LaPorte High School, ensuring that any student that wants to participate has the equipment they need.

He acknowledges the differences in abilities and encourages students to leverage their strengths through teamwork and collaboration, according to the website. Lawson said he is grateful for the teachers who have inspired him along the way, so he has not taken a single day of his teaching career for granted.