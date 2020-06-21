LaPorte shoreline to receive facelift

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAPORTE — The effort to reap full potential from its lakes continues in LaPorte.

The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday approved a $740,751 contract for a trail and other amenities to go in along Lakeshore Drive beside Stone Lake.

Parks Department superintendent Mark Schreiber said the project, awarded to Gariup Construction out Gary, will start in July and be finished by late August or early September.

The first step was taken last year when motor vehicle travel on Lakeshore Drive was reduced to one way from Craven Drive to Grangemouth Road.

The existing surface will be taken out and replaced with new asphalt.

Schreiber said one side will be strictly for vehicles.

A 10-foot-wide trail will be on the other side with a median separating both lanes, he said.

Other amenities include scenic overlooks with some extending out into the lake for tying off a boat or kayak.

Native plants will also go in to further dress up a shoreline where unsightly stone and concrete slabs were dumped years ago to help with flood control.