LaPorte using COVID funds to combat first-responder turnover

LAPORTE — Federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used in LaPorte to lower an alarming rate of police officers going elsewhere for higher pay.

The LaPorte City Council on Monday approved a 17% salary hike for the police and fire departments. Other city employees, for the most part, will see their paychecks go up by about 10%.

Mayor Tom Dermody said the increases were the largest in the city’s history, but necessary to stop the bleeding of manpower particularly at the police department.

The loss of firefighters hasn’t been as great, but when there are openings, low pay is cited for a noticeable drop in applicants.

“Police and fire are the cornerstone to building our community. If you don’t have that, nothing else matters,” Dermody said.

Dermody blamed the turnover on higher pay at surrounding police departments. And replacing them has become increasingly difficult because law enforcement has dropped in popularity as a career, he said.

“When officers can go tomorrow and make $20,000 more in other communities — now we’re more competitive,” Dermody said said of the salary boosts.