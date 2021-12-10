Man found not guilty in shooting that left 1 dead, wounded another

In addition, witnesses at the scene were not initially cooperative with police, Lake said.

"This was a case that came down to credibility of the witnesses and who you believed," he said.

The state had no reason to disbelieve the witness who said Henderson didn't have a gun, so Lake took the case to trial and allowed the jury to decide, he said.

"My job is not to win," Lake said. "It's to present the evidence we have."

Jurors also considered a reckless homicide charge against Jones at the defense's request, but they did not return a verdict on that count, Lake said.

The case was tragic no matter the outcome, because Terusiak lost his life due to the use of a gun, he said.

According to court records, Jones told police he drove with his brother to pick up his brother's girlfriend's daughter from 1403 Jefferson Ave., because a group of people at the residence across the street "were trying to start a fight with her" and threatening her.