New LaPorte branding highlights city's lakes, outdoor activities

LAPORTE — The city of LaPorte doesn't have miles of sandy beaches along Lake Michigan like its intracounty rival, Michigan City.

But LaPorte is surrounded by 10 pretty great lakes of its own, and they're at the center of the city's new brand and tagline: "Livin' the Lake Life."

Mayor Tom Dermody this month unveiled the new LaPorte brand. He said it was inspired by the city's natural resources and focused on promoting outdoor activities and lakeside living.

"We want to capitalize on what makes us unique," Dermody said. "Our city is blessed with lakes and natural resources that other cities only wish they had. We believe we are Indiana's best-kept secret — it's time we have a logo and tagline that shows it."

The city's new logo features a shimmering blue representation of a lake, three trees symbolizing the abundance of parks and trails in LaPorte, the year 1832 for its first settlement and historic downtown, and all inside an orange circle for its Slicers sports teams.

"Our team has worked diligently over the last several months to create this new look and identity for our community, and we could not be more thrilled to finally share it," Dermody said.

