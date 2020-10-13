New LaPorte branding highlights city's lakes, outdoor activities

LAPORTE — The city of LaPorte doesn't have miles of sandy beaches along Lake Michigan like its intracounty rival, Michigan City.
But LaPorte is surrounded by 10 pretty great lakes of its own, and they're at the center of the city's new brand and tagline: "Livin' the Lake Life."
Mayor Tom Dermody this month unveiled the new LaPorte brand. He said it was inspired by the city's natural resources and focused on promoting outdoor activities and lakeside living.
"We want to capitalize on what makes us unique," Dermody said. "Our city is blessed with lakes and natural resources that other cities only wish they had. We believe we are Indiana's best-kept secret — it's time we have a logo and tagline that shows it."
The city's new logo features a shimmering blue representation of a lake, three trees symbolizing the abundance of parks and trails in LaPorte, the year 1832 for its first settlement and historic downtown, and all inside an orange circle for its Slicers sports teams.
"Our team has worked diligently over the last several months to create this new look and identity for our community, and we could not be more thrilled to finally share it," Dermody said.
Support Local Journalism
The city's new tagline, Livin' the Lake Life, aims to build community pride and get residents excited about what is coming next, Dermody said.
That includes a new activities website, livinthelakelife.org, showcasing all the things to do in and around LaPorte.
"LaPorte is a special place, and we believe these efforts will help to set us apart and make our community attractive as we look to bring in new businesses with high-wage jobs."
The city partnered Three Lakes Marketing, a firm based in Illinois and Texas, to create the new positioning and brand strategy.
Dermody said residents can expect to see more improvements in the near future, including an updated city website and new signage.
16 Things You DIDN'T know about LaPorte County (or maybe forgot)
David Lilienthal
Washington Park Zoo
Michigan City lighthouse
Belle Gunness
Hoosier Slide
LaCrosse High School
Barker Mansion
LaPorte Civic Auditorium
Advance-Rumely Co.
The Chicago-New York Electric Air Line Railroad
LaPorte County Courthouse
Dr. Scholl
LaPorte Carriage Co.
Neil Ruzic
International Friendship Gardens
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!