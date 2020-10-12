New online tool enables LaPorte residents to self-report minor crimes

LAPORTE — Residents of LaPorte no longer need to speak directly to a police officer to file a non-emergency police report.

A new online system launched last week enables city residents to self-report many types of less serious incidents, including theft, vandalism, identity theft, fraud, harassing phone calls and civil matters.

LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said the technology will help free up the city's limited number of officers to spend more time patrolling the streets.

"While our officers are always happy to help the residents of our city, reporting takes a good chunk of their time each day," Brettin said.

"This technology gives them some of that time back while also allowing residents to report any non-violent crimes that need addressing. With this extra time, our officers can get out of the office and back onto the streets to protect our community."

Brettin said LaPorte residents still should call 911 for immediate assistance in an emergency.

Non-emergency reports can be filed online by clicking on the "Citizens Online Police Reporting System" link at www.cityoflaporte.com/police.