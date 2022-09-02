Officers credited with saving driver's life after fiery crash

LAPORTE — A house was heavily damaged when a driver crashed his car into it late Thursday, causing a fire and trapping the driver in the vehicle.

LaPorte County sheriff's deputies were credited with saving the life of the driver, Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, who was arrested on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.

According to police, Eakins crashed into the front of a single-story house in the 3100 block of Monroe Street shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle went completely through the front exterior wall and then crashed into the living room and kitchen.

Police said the 2017 Ford Escape was sticking partially out the back wall of the home when it caught fire. Eakins, with the car and house on fire, was still in the driver’s seat when LaPorte County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Wells was first to arrive.

Sheriff John Boyd said Wells was not able to get to the front doors of the vehicle because of heavy debris from the crash. He said Wells managed to clear enough debris from a back passenger’s side door to get that door open and reach Eakins.

Wells pulled Eakins into the back seat and out the door. Sheriff's Deputy John Roby Jr. arrived at the scene and assisted in getting Eakins out of the home.

“It really was heroic,” Boyd said of his officers' actions. “We are beyond ecstatic by the heroic actions of deputies Wells and Roby. They sacrificed themselves and fearlessly faced dangers for the sake of others. I publicly commend both deputies and each will later be recognized for their life-saving actions.”

LaPorte Police Department Capt. Pat Hemphill also arrived at the home and assisted in rescuing Eakins.

LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said he believes Eakins would have perished if not for the efforts of Wells because of how rapidly the flames were building with firefighters still on their way.

“By the time our crews arrived, the vehicle and the house were well involved with fire,” he said.

According to police, two residents, ages 22 and 21, were in their bedroom at the time of the crash but were not hit by the vehicle. They suffered what was described as minor injuries from the debris.

Eakins was treated and released from the hospital then booked at the LaPorte County Jail.

His alleged blood alcohol level was 0.182%.

According to police, Eakins said he drank a “quarter bottle” of a beverage containing 36% alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.