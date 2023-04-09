LAPORTE — It was a fire station when firefighters responded on horse-drawn wagons carrying water pumps.

For the past 30 years, the solid red-brick structure built in 1907 has been a place for senior citizens to go for recreation and to socialize.

The downtown building still has a future, but a much different one appears to be on the horizon.

The city has agreed to sell the two-story building with a basement to developer Dudley Beyer of Valparaiso for just over $200,000.

LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership Executive Director Bert Cook said he expects the sale to close in early summer.

“It’s a really cool historic building,” he said.

Plans have not been finalized, but the vision is professional office space that offers some form of recreational opportunities for tenants.

He said the concept reflects what young professionals, especially in urban areas, prefer nowadays: a work environment that has things like a weight room for exercising, with housing and restaurants nearby.

There’s been some talk of providing an outdoor green space for a fire pit and games like cornhole.

Mayor Tom Dermody said the goal was to create “amenities that make it fun to be in business."

Cook said the use will become more defined during renovation, as the design begins taking final shape.

Beyer was behind the recent upgrading of another downtown building at Lincolnway and Monroe Street, about two blocks away.

That structure is now home to Downtown Delights, which serves frozen yogurt and smoothies.

There’s also quality housing above the main level.

“He’s done a really nice job on the building he redeveloped, and we’re excited for him to take on another opportunity,” Cook said.

Dermody said the plans for the fire station continue the momentum of trendy businesses opening in renovated structures downtown over the past few years.

It’s also going to become something unique, which is part of the game plan for drawing more people to walk and experience downtown.

“We got a lot of work, but right now this will add to the list, and we’re excited to see it develop,” he said.

The LaPorte Park and Recreation Department operates the senior center.

Parks Superintendent Mark Schreiber said the plan is to move the senior center within the next several weeks to a different site for a couple years, then relocate it permanently.

“We’ve said all along that we would like to have a spring move," he said. "We’re very close to having a new site identified.”