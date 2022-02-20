 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Bend woman severely injured in snowmobile incident in LaPorte

020322-nws-snow_2 (copy)

In this file photo, a snowmobiler pauses before turning south on Main Street in downtown Crown Point.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

LAPORTE — A South Bend woman was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident in the city of LaPorte on Saturday night. 

Spencer Laskowski, 20, of Osceola, attempted to cross U.S. 6 on snowmobile with one passenger. While crossing, the snowmobile collided with a passenger car operated by Travis Bryan, 20, of LaPorte. Laskowski and his passenger, Alysen Walls, 21, of South Bend, were ejected from the snowmobile. 

Walls was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where she remains in critical condition with a serious head injury. Laskowski was treated at Northwest Health Hospital for minor injuries. 

Neither occupant of the snowmobile was wearing safety gear. 

The accident is still under investigation, and alcohol is considered a contributing factor. 

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on the scene by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsford Heights Police Department and LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., LaPorte County dispatch received a 911 call referencing an accident in the 300 block of U.S. 6.

