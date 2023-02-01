Time might be running out on Schreiber Field

LAPORTE — The door has cracked on what many high school baseball fans in LaPorte believe is the unthinkable:

Tearing down fabled Schreiber Field has been raised as a possibility.

The field is named for Ken Schreiber, the legendary head coach who guided the LaPorte High School Slicers to seven state baseball championships from 1967 to 1992.

Schreiber was 83 when he died in 2017.

Not only did he coach at LaPorte, but he established and helped maintain the field, which is highly regarded throughout the Region for its immaculate playing surface and other big league-type qualities.

There’s also a lively atmosphere there from a loyal fan base for a still-very-competitive program.

However, the future of Schreiber Field is uncertain because of a desire to construct a much larger field house for the athletics program.

LaPorte School Board President Jim Arnold said there is no room for such a facility at the landlocked high school.

Also factoring into the equation is Kiwanis Field, where the football team has played, a short distance from the high school for well over a half-century.

Arnold said Kiwanis Field is badly in need of repairs, though, and a new football stadium elsewhere might be more cost-effective than sinking a considerable amount of money into an old facility.

He said the field house could be placed at Kiwanis Field's location if that stadium were to be demolished.

But if Kiwanis Field is renovated, Arnold said, he feels the only other option is tearing down Schreiber Field to make way for a new field house.

Arnold said he knows what the baseball field and football stadium mean to the community, but decisions sometimes have to be made on what’s best for the future.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people are still tied to the past, but it’s progress. I would consider anything for progress,” he said.

Arnold said a good location for a new Schreiber Field, Kiwanis Field or both might be at the Kesling Intermediate and Middle School campus.

Mayor Tom Dermody, a former star pitcher for Schreiber, said he would hate to see either facility vanish from the local landscape.

However, Dermody would support a tear-down if deemed necessary for the athletics program to keep up with what’s provided to student athletes at other schools. He said what a community offers in regard to school facilities is part of the quality of life many people desire when choosing where to live.

“If our residents are telling us we need to compete with the best, and that includes upgrades of our infrastructure that really hasn’t been upgraded very much," he said. "Speaking athletically, not academically, it’s probably ready.”

Chip Jones, who played for Schreiber in the 1970s and broadcasts every Slicers baseball and football game on local radio station WCOE, predicted a lot of pushback from the community if talk about demolishing either facility becomes more serious.

Jones said change isn’t always easy but it’s sometimes what’s best, even if it means a special place like Schreiber Field and its nostalgia disappearing.

“If they decide to do it, I probably wouldn’t like it, but I would understand," he said. "It’s like everything else. Everything changes.”