Warming weather and thinning ice allows firefighters to train for rescues

LAPORTE — LaPorte firefighters on Thursday sharpened their ice rescue skills in case someone ventures out on one of the city's lake and falls through the dangerously thin ice.

Assistant Fire Chief A.C. Pressler said nobody should be on the ice, which has melted significantly due to recent mild weather.

“Oh, heavens no. Please don’t,” he said.

Firefighters in wet suits broke a thin layer of ice on Pine Lake and slipped into the frigid water. They rehearsed the steps necessary to perform a rescue had someone broken through the ice.

The training is held annually as the ice is forming and melting, when the risk of an individual falling through is greatest.

“It’s vital. It’s like anything; if you don’t do it for a while, you kind of get rusty,” Pressler said.

The firefighters were tied to ropes held by colleagues about 200 feet away on the shoreline at Unity Park.

Training Chief Erik Jedrysek said the ice, at about three to four inches, was cracking but thick enough for the firefighters to reach the hole on foot.

He said very thin ice requires venturing out on sleds, which disperses the weight of firefighters to minimize their chance of breaking through.

Jedrysek said firefighters don’t move across the ice as fast on sleds, though, and time is not a luxury because of how quickly hypothermia from exposure to the cold water sets in.

“It’s probably five times faster for a guy walking out there on his own,” he said.

Jedrysek said wet suits not only keep firefighters warm but are buoyant to keep them afloat in the water.

Despite the safety gear, Pressler said, an ice rescue still has its risks.

He said firefighters could strike their heads on something while crashing through or slip beneath the ice while struggling with victims who are combative from the effects of hypothermia.

“There’s a bunch of bad things that can happen,” Pressler said.

The other end of the rope is used to pull firefighters in trouble, along with victims, out of the water.

Pressler said victims back on the ice might not be able to walk because of what exposure to frigid water in just a few minutes can temporarily do to their motor skills.

People unable to use their legs are either carried by firefighters off the ice or placed into a sled pulled by a rope to safety.

“That rope is a lifeline to the shore,” he said.

