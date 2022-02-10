Clothes dryer suspected cause of house fire

LAPORTE COUNTY — A clothes dryer is the suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a house Tuesday morning near Michigan City.
Emergency responders about 9 a.m. saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the two-story single family residence in the 4600 block of West Johnson Road.
Coolspring Township Assistant Fire Chief Warren Smith said deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and employees with LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service helped firefighters roll out their hoses.
Smith said it was too late to save the house though because of the extent to which the flames had already spread.
“It took an extensive amount of time to get it under control,” he said.
Smith said two people in the home managed to safely get out of the structure. Firefighters were unable to locate two cats that were inside when the fire broke out.
He said the residents told investigators they heard a noise coming from the utility room after putting a load of laundry in and turning on the dryer.
They went back to find the utility room on fire.
“There was nothing else they could do besides evacuate the structure,” Smith said.
Smith said it appears the fire started in the dryer.
He said dryer fires can be prevented by making sure lint traps are clean and exhaust pipes are clear of any blockages.
Utility rooms should also be kept clean.
“There are open flames inside a dryer. Those are things people need to remember,” Smith said.
