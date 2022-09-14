Commissioner says he has nothing to apologize for regarding Oath Keepers accusations; LaPorte Democrats call on him to renounce group

The report said that in Indiana there are six individuals who are holding or running for elected office, nine who serve in law enforcement, three who serve in the military and five with roles in emergency medical services in the Oath Keepers database.

The membership list was initially released in 2021 by nonprofit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets and included information of thousands of people whose names were in an Oath Keepers database as having paid for a membership at some point.

The report states that an individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities.