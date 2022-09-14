 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Commissioner says he has nothing to apologize for regarding Oath Keepers accusations; LaPorte Democrats call on him to renounce group

  • Updated
  • 0
Commissioner says he has nothing to apologize regarding Oath Keepers accusations; LaPorte Democrats call on him to renounce group

A photo posted on the Instagram page @ratstourniquet of Haney with a patch "Oath Keeper" on the center of his vest.

LAPORTE COUNTY — Commissioner Joe Haney, R-3rd, said he has nothing to apologize for regarding allegations he is part of anti-government extremist group the Oath Keepers in an official statement released Monday.

Haney, who denied involvement, is facing public scrutiny after the Anti-Defamation League released a report last Tuesday with the number of individuals in the country who are in professions of public service and on the Oath Keepers member list. Haney is one of six elected officials in Indiana whose names are on the list.

In his statement, Haney said he is not a member of the group but considers himself someone who uses the term "oath keeper" colloquially as someone who upholds his oath as an elected official. 

People are also reading…

"I honor and keep my Oath to the Constitution of both the United States of America and the great State of Indiana everyday, as anyone who has solemnly sworn should do," Haney said in the statement. "What I will not do is apologize for taking my Oath seriously."

A photo recently resurfaced of Haney showing him holding a gun and wearing a vest with a patch that reads "Oath Keeper," which Haney said represents his devotion to upholding his "oath."

"This patch is not, nor has it ever been, an Oathkeepers group item," Haney said.

After Haney released his statement, the LaPorte County Democratic Party released a statement calling on Haney to renounce the Oath Keepers.

The party said Haney's online presence is indicative of his support for the group. On his website, 13C Gun Reviews, Haney has previously said he was an "Oath Keeper."

Commissioner says he has nothing to apologize regarding Oath Keepers accusations; LaPorte Democrats call on him to renounce group

Haney's website, 13Cgunreviews.com, in July 2021, is shown. It has since been updated and does not include the phrase "Oath Keeper."

"As an Oath Keeper Joe is known for his staunch, unwavering defense of Liberty and the Constitution," his website read as recently as July 2021. This is no longer listed on the website.

"He may not be a dues-paying member but he certainly appears to have been a supporter of the group and now he shows up on this leaked membership/supporters’ list," Corey Campbell, party spokeswoman, said.

The party said Haney has a history of claiming conspiracy and lies, similar to the claims of the Oath Keepers, according to the statement. 

"What is it that Joe Haney has in common with the Oath Keepers who believed so strongly he supported them they put him on a membership/supporters list?" Campbell said.

The report said that in Indiana there are six individuals who are holding or running for elected office, nine who serve in law enforcement, three who serve in the military and five with roles in emergency medical services in the Oath Keepers database.

The membership list was initially released in 2021 by nonprofit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets and included information of thousands of people whose names were in an Oath Keepers database as having paid for a membership at some point. 

The report states that an individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities. 

+2 
Joe Haney

Republican LaPorte County Commissioner Joe Haney

 Provided
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq political tension: Fears there could be more violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts