Commissioner says he has nothing to apologize regarding Oath Keepers accusations; LaPorte Democrats call on him to renounce group

LAPORTE COUNTY — Commissioner Joe Haney, R-3rd, said he has nothing to apologize for regarding allegations he is part of anti-government extremist group the Oath Keepers in an official statement released Monday.
Haney, who denied involvement, is facing public scrutiny after the Anti-Defamation League released a report last Tuesday with the number of individuals in the country who are in professions of public service and on the Oath Keepers member list. Haney is one of six elected officials in Indiana whose names are on the list.
In his statement, Haney said he is not a member of the group but considers himself someone who uses the term "oath keeper" colloquially as someone who upholds his oath as an elected official.
"I honor and keep my Oath to the Constitution of both the United States of America and the great State of Indiana everyday, as anyone who has solemnly sworn should do," Haney said in the statement. "What I will not do is apologize for taking my Oath seriously."
A photo recently resurfaced of Haney showing him holding a gun and wearing a vest with a patch that reads "Oath Keeper," which Haney said represents his devotion to upholding his "oath."
"This patch is not, nor has it ever been, an Oathkeepers group item," Haney said.
After Haney released his statement, the LaPorte County Democratic Party released a statement calling on Haney to renounce the Oath Keepers.
The party said Haney's online presence is indicative of his support for the group. On his website, 13C Gun Reviews, Haney has previously said he was an "Oath Keeper."
"As an Oath Keeper Joe is known for his staunch, unwavering defense of Liberty and the Constitution," his website read as recently as July 2021. This is no longer listed on the website.
"He may not be a dues-paying member but he certainly appears to have been a supporter of the group and now he shows up on this leaked membership/supporters’ list," Corey Campbell, party spokeswoman, said.
The party said Haney has a history of claiming conspiracy and lies, similar to the claims of the Oath Keepers, according to the statement.
"What is it that Joe Haney has in common with the Oath Keepers who believed so strongly he supported them they put him on a membership/supporters list?" Campbell said.
The report said that in Indiana there are six individuals who are holding or running for elected office, nine who serve in law enforcement, three who serve in the military and five with roles in emergency medical services in the Oath Keepers database.
The membership list was initially released in 2021 by nonprofit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets and included information of thousands of people whose names were in an Oath Keepers database as having paid for a membership at some point.
The report states that an individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities.
