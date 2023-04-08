LaPorte County government could face legal action by the Indiana attorney general's office if the Board of County Commissioners' persists in its refusal to give the county prosecutor access to emails of his predecessor and select staff members.

A request for access to the emails from LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan was tabled in a 2-1 vote last month, and commissioners Rich Mrozinski and Connie Gramarossa refused to take up the request at a meeting Wednesday.

Commission President Joe Haney supports turning the emails over to Fagan.

Asked for its opinion, the attorney general's office issued a written warning March 24 to the commissioners to give Fagan access to the emails or it would consider "further legal remedies."

The letter, read during Wednesday’s meeting by Haney, to whom it was addressed, asked that he reply in writing with the commissioners' position by Saturday. As of early Friday afternoon, no reply had been sent, Haney said.

The emails in question are on a county government server. But John Walls, chief counsel of the attorney general's Advisory Division, wrote that county prosecutors are judicial officers independent of the county executive, and emails in official accounts constitute records to which the prosecutor is legally entitled.

Last month, Fagan said he wanted all of the 2022 emails of former Prosecutor John Lake and his wife, Mary, who was his chief deputy prosecutor, along with three members of his staff.

Fagan said he wanted the emails to try to replace evidence in criminal cases he inherited from the previous administration. He said evidence was lost as a result of hard-copy records being destroyed in a flood caused by a frozen water line bursting in late December at the LaPorte County Complex.

Fagan's request was denied when Gramarossa and Mrozinski went against the recommendation of their attorney, Andrew Jones. Despite the letter, Gramarossa and Mrozinski did not budge Wednesday.

They again offered to give Fagan access to emails related strictly to the criminal cases.

“We’re willing to work with him on any cases that he wants,” Gramarossa said. "Bring forth some cases. I will personally make sure that we go through whatever he needs."

Again, Jones advised that that was not good enough: “He’s entitled to all of them. These things belong to him. They don’t belong to him personally. They belong to his office.”

Mrozinski previously said Fagan was out to conduct a political “witch hunt.” This time, he was joined by a visibly upset Gramarossa in making similar allegations.

“I don’t understand what he wants,” Mrozinski said. "We’re offering to give you what you need. Instead, you want to go this other route. This whole thing smells bad."

Gramarossa accused Haney and Jones of being on the same political side of the fence as Fagan.

“I wanted it stated here right now at this public meeting that this is forced upon me by the president of the commission and the attorney,” she said.

Gramarossa stood up from her seat and walked out of the meeting just before it adjourned, so no vote was taken.

“I’m at a point where I’m feeling emotionally and physically bullied,” she said.