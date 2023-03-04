LAPORTE — A LaPorte County official was allowed to vote during a public meeting despite attending on Zoom again from Florida.

Commissioner Rich Mrozinski was granted a waiver from a policy restricting each commissioner to voting during one Zoom meeting a year.

The waiver was granted by Commission President Joe Haney at the beginning of Wednesday’s LaPorte County Commissioners meeting.

On Feb. 16, Haney denied Mrozinski’s request for an exemption from the policy adopted in January to encourage commissioners to be physically present at meetings.

Mrozinski, who has spent recent winters in Florida, verbally cited a medical condition for his extended stay at a second home near Orlando.

The Vietnam War veteran did not provide specifics about his condition but said he received treatment at a Veterans Affairs medical facility.

It was the first time the policy was enforced during what was the third consecutive meeting he did not attend in person.

The reason he gave for seeking a waiver was met with disbelief from Haney at the February meeting.

Haney accused him of “snowbirding,” prohibited Mrozinski from voting and taking part in further conversation, and had him marked as absent from the meeting.

Mrozinski remained on Zoom as a spectator.

At the beginning of last week's meeting, Haney thanked Mrozinski for submitting an email containing documentation presumed to be related to his medical condition.

“I appreciate you providing something for your medical exemption this morning,” he said.

There was no further comment on the issue.

Haney and Mrozinski did not respond to questions later.

Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said a state law adopted in 2021 gives local governing bodies permission to adopt rules governing attendance.

Coming out of the pandemic, Britt said, state lawmakers did not want elected officials to keep relying on electronic communication to attend meetings as they had done to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

Britt said their intent was to avoid “legislating from afar” except when absolutely necessary.

The state law gives the chairman of a local governing body authority to grant or deny a request for a waiver, which can be allowed for medical reasons, death of a relative, military service or threatened injury to a person or property.

He also said information about a medical condition can be submitted to substantiate a request for a waiver.

After the policy was adopted, Mrozinski alleged that it was retaliation by his political opponents.

Haney said the policy was designed to better serve residents who most likely would prefer hearing from or engaging in person with their elected representatives.