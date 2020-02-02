Community rallies behind owners of burned-out restaurant

WESTVILLE — The Pecanac family came here from Croatia with only the clothing they could squeeze into their suitcases and a desire to realize the American dream.
A cousin from Valparaiso helped them settle in the Westville area and establish new roots.
Esada Pecanac graduated from a culinary school in Austria and wanted to open a restaurant, where she could put her cooking talents to work.
Things fell in to place when an old Ford dealership became available.
The building was renovated into Olga's Place, a restaurant serving Mediterranean style dishes like pizza, pasta, pierogis, stuffed cabbage and seafood the past 12 years.
“We were not rich but I was happy doing my job,” Pecanac said.
Fire destroyed the building Dec. 22. Westville Fire Chief Jason Zeman said the cause was undetermined.
Esada Pecanac and her daughter, Olga Pothorski, said they will decide what their next steps will be based on what their insurance covered financially.
Friends and supporters of the restaurant decided they would help the cause and, on a recent Tuesday, a benefit was held at Burn 'Em Brewing in Michigan City.
All proceeds from a specialty brew went toward helping the mother-daughter team get back on their feet.
“We’re just going to take it one day at a time, but we know if we do get the opportunity we’re going to rebuild. That’s the goal,” Pothorski said.
The Collective, a group of Northwest Indiana business owners helping each other in areas like customer service and marketing, contributed another $2 for every pint of specialty brew sold.
The group also created a Go Fund Me Page for Olga and her mother and has two other benefits scheduled with the goal of raising $10,000, said Mandy Krickhahn, a member of The Collective.